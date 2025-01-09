HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS SIGNS DIRT PHENOM COREY DAY

Featured HeadlineTruck Series PRXFINITY Series PR

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 9, 2025) – Hendrick Motorsports has signed dirt racing star Corey Day to a multi-year driver agreement and will support his efforts across a variety of pavement series throughout 2025.

“When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Corey comes from a great racing family and in a short time has shown a level of talent that sets him apart. What he’s already accomplished at this point in his career speaks volumes, and it’s been impressive to see how quickly he’s adapted to pavement. We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

Day signed with Hendrick Motorsports on Dec. 6, one week after his 19th birthday. With sponsorship from HENDRICKCARS.COM, he will race nearly 30 pavement events in 2025 with Hendrick Motorsports and its affiliate teams, including appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, ARCA Series and Trans Am Series. Details will be announced soon.

“This is a dream scenario,” Day said. “I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for providing a platform to grow and compete at this level. There’s still a lot to learn on pavement, but having such incredible support gives me a ton of confidence. I’m ready to work hard and take in as much as I can. It’s going to be a fun year.”

A native of Clovis, California, Day is a second-generation dirt racing star. After being named the 2022 Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year, he followed in the footsteps of his father, Ronnie Day, to earn the 2023 King of the West 410 NARC championship. That year, he also won the prestigious World of Outlaws Gold Cup Race of Champions.

In 2024, Day raced fulltime in the High Limit Series and competed in select World of Outlaws events, collecting 10 wins, 25 top-five finishes and 44 top-10s in 73 starts on dirt. He earned his first victory at the famed Knoxville Raceway and became one of the youngest drivers in WoO history to record wins in multiple series. Day rounded out 2024 by winning the 83rd running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix, the third-oldest automobile race in the United States, to become its youngest-ever winner.

Last season, Day made his pavement debut, winning at Hickory Motor Speedway in just his second late model feature start. He also made four appearances in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and four in the ARCA Series.

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (312) and laps led (more than 82,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 39 in a row (1986-2024). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 200 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

