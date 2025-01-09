Cadillac preps for run at another Rolex 24 victory

Expanded GTP program brings together experienced, championship-winning driver lineup

DETROIT (Jan. 9, 2025) – Cadillac Racing started the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with a track record in earning the pole and runner-up finish in the Rolex 24 At Daytona and closed the campaign with a track record in earning the pole and overall victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans.

Three Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) entries will aim to improve on the season-opening result January 25-26 in the 63rd Rolex 24 At Daytona by giving Cadillac Racing its fifth victory in the twice-around-the-clock race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway course.﻿

Cadillac Racing has totaled 12 podium finishes, including the overall victories in 2017-2020 and 1-2 sweeps in 2017, ’18 and ‘19, since joining IMSA prototype competition in 2017.

With experienced, championship-winning teams and drivers buoyed by the strong 5.5-liter DPHC V8 engine package, prospects are bright for all three entries being in the mix for the pole and overall victory.

The heralded return of Wayne Taylor Racing to the Cadillac sports car racing program along with Action Express Racing, which will mark its 14th consecutive year with GM, and all-star driver rosters complement the on-track storylines.

Four current drivers have won the Rolex 24 At Daytona with Cadillac Racing in DPi competition: Kamui Kobayashi (2018, 2019), Ricky Taylor (2017), Filipe Albuquerque (2018) and Jordan Taylor (2017, 2019).

Additionally, the 12-driver lineup represents seven FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar/LM1 titles, 11 24 Hours of Le Mans overall/class victories, six Twelve Hours of Sebring victories and three IMSA/Grand-Am prototype championships.

On-track activity begins January 17 with the three-day Roar Before the 24, with teams returning for practice and qualifications January 23.

Cadillac Racing led all GTP manufacturers with six poles in the nine races in 2024 and swept the front row three times, including at Daytona with the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R setting the pace with a Grand Touring Prototype track-record lap time. The team went on to record the second-place finish.

Peacock (U.S.) and IMSA’s YouTube channel will stream qualifications at 2:05 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 23. Coverage of the Rolex 24 At Daytona starts at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 25, on NBC, with continuing network coverage on USA from 2:30-6:30 p.m. NBC will pick up the broadcast at noon Sunday, Jan. 26, for the finish. Peacock (U.S.) and IMSA’s YouTube channel will stream the entirety of the race along with the IMSA Radio broadcast at IMSA.com, Sirius 211/XM 207, locally at 93.5 FM/1150 AM and 107.9 FM at the track.

What they’re saying

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 10)

Ricky Taylor, full season driver: “Usually, the Roar is a qualifying weekend so the focus is a bit more distracted, whereas this year we can focus on what is important for the race and learn our new car over the entire test. The car was very nice to drive in November. I still feel like we know very little about it and have a lot to learn. The main surprise was how differently two manufacturers approached the same problem of adapting to hybrid racing. Both strong approaches, but very different.”

Filipe Albuquerque, full season driver: “The first impression with the Cadillac V-Series.R and the people was great, but it also means there is a lot to do on the car and fine-tuning, getting to know everybody, to learn the car, to find new ways to adapt to the car — especially for the WTR drivers since we are almost all new to the car. So, we will need to take every minute on the track to learn and to be ready for the race, and even during the race we will be learning about the car. But that’s part of the game, so we are just excited to go on and get to the job.”

Will Stevens, IMEC driver: “I can’t wait to get the season going to be honest. Our first test back in November seems a long time ago now and I feel we are ready to get this season underway. It’s always nice to have a break over Christmas and the New Year to recharge the batteries ahead of a new season but I am raring to go now. At the Roar, you can just focus on making sure we are covering everything we need to as a team before we start the race week. Previously, you always have an eye on qualifying and that ultimately takes some focus away from just getting through everything so it will make the Roar a nice build up for sure.”

Brendon Hartley, Rolex 24 At Daytona driver: “Kicking 2025 off with the Roar is hard to beat. It feels like heading back to a family gathering with WTR but with excitement of a new toy in the garage. I am yet to drive the Cadillac so the Roar will be important for me to get a few laps to learn all the systems and get up to speed. I’m looking forward to it.”

Cadillac Whelen (No. 31)

Jack Aitken, full season driver: “It’s going to be bittersweet to come back after last year. I think Daytona is a great way to start the season because you come straight into one of the most important races of the year and you have to be on your A game from the get go. I hope that we can be in the mix again and go one better.”

Earl Bamber, full season driver: “I love this race and I’m hunting my first win there. I’m looking forward to joining Whelen for the whole year because I really love the IMSA paddock and the IMSA racing style. When you look at the category, it’s so competitive. With what Cadillac is doing behind the scenes, the amount of development, I think we have a really good chance to win.”

Frederik Vesti, IMEC driver: “I’ve been looking forward for a few months to get going with Cadillac and the whole Action Express Racing team after the November test. Coming back will be very exciting. Having done a test at Daytona is really crucial as a team and as a driver, especially for me who is a rookie at every race this year. The test was really positive and I’m looking forward to learning more during the first weekend at the track.”

Felipe Drugovich, Rolex 24 At Daytona driver: “The test in November was good for me as I was never on any type of banking like that and getting used to the car again, which is different from anything I drive. Last year I did Le Mans with Cadillac and this team and it was something I really enjoyed doing and I’ll enjoy the Daytona 24 with this group. It will be a good experience for me to drive in my second 24-hour race and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 40)

Jordan Taylor, full season driver: “The Roar is always a fun weekend in Daytona. You get to catch up with all the guys after the off-season and see a lot of familiar faces in the paddock. I think for us, it will mainly be about getting mileage in our new Cadillac V-Series.R and understanding which knobs we need to twist and turn to get the performance out of it. We have some new drivers coming back into the team as well, so it’ll be good to get everyone together for the first time and start gelling together. I think the approach for us is the same as always. The level of competition has always been high and our job has always been to maximize what we have and what we have control of. Having said that, as the competition gets stronger, the success is always sweeter.”

Louis Deletraz, full season driver: “The GTP class keeps increasing in terms of level. You definitely cannot rest; you have to keep working hard. I think that’s something Cadillac Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing do very well; always working hard and trying to stay ahead of the game and be the best possible on track because the competitors won’t give any presents. I think that is even more exciting and rewarding for drivers. At the test in November, the first time I jumped in the Cadillac V-Series.R, I think the sound of the car — as many fans know is incredible — is even better from inside the car. Working with Cadillac Racing has been great and a very smooth integration. We are all trying to help each other and learn and move forward as fast as we can to be fast as possible on track which is all that matters. That’s actually very exciting. The car has been really fun to drive. It has been fast and has potential to do more.”

Alex Lynn, IMEC driver: “Really looking forward to Daytona 2025. It’s always a great race to start the season. I think joining Wayne Taylor Racing again, it’s a team that has a lot of success and a team that turns up to every race fighting to try to win and that’s what I am about as a driver. I’m looking forward to getting out there and helping the No. 40 car fight for a Daytona victory.”

Kamui Kobayashi, Rolex 24 At Daytona driver: “I am looking forward to this year at Daytona. We will push hard. The Rolex 24 is never easy, but WTR always has the best car and we have a great opportunity to win if we make no mistakes. This team knows how to win this race. It is my first time in the LMDh car and the hybrid is very different. Daytona’s schedule gives us time to understand the car. If we understand the car, we will be alright. I have big confidence in Wayne Taylor and his organization. His driver lineup is very strong and the Cadillac knows performance.”

