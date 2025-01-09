Dylan Murry Preparing for Rolex 24 at Daytona

IMSA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 9, 2025) – Dylan Murry will return to AF Corse for the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona, the prestigious 24-hour sports car endurance race scheduled for January 25-26 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Cumming, Georgia resident will be piloting the #88 AF Corse Oreca LMP2, sponsored by Lumaike, along with co-drivers Luis Perez Companc, Nicklas Nielsen, and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

“It’s great to be back with this team again,” said Murry, who was part of AF Corse last season in Indianapolis. “Once you start to work with a team consistently you start to build a bond and friendship that boosts performance.”

Murry has been working hard in preparation for the Daytona race. This will be his third time competing in the Rolex 24, previously winning the Michelin Endurance Cup and finishing second in LMP2.

“There’s no doubt it can be a grueling race, so you have to be ready both mentally and physically,” added the 24-year-old. “These long races are tests of endurance, and you must keep your head level all the time. You can’t let emotions get in the way even for a split second. It’s a race of being tactical, precise, and smart. I’m confident we have what it takes to win.”

Murry is thankful he is returning to a team that has a long history of success.

“They’re a great group of guys that are hardworking and passion driven,” he said. “They have an excellent track record of success in 24-hour races, like Le Mans in 2023 and 2024. That says a lot about the team.”

About Dylan Murry

Dylan Murry made his IMSA debut in the Michelin Pilot Challenge Series in 2018 alongside his father, David Murry, a former sportscar world champion. They were the first father-son combination to race in the series. He’s also been part of Racing Team Nederland’s IMSA LMP2 team and competed in IMSA’s LMP3 class with a Riley Motorsport-run Ligier. In 2017, he finished in the top 10 in both NASCAR K&N Pro Series races that he competed in. Additionally, Murry has 12 overall championships to his credit in go karts as well as in the Pro Class Legends and Pro-Legends Winter Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

