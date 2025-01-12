Chase Sexton Dominates Supercross Opener in Anaheim

Jo Shimoda Tops 250SX Western Regional Class

Anaheim, Calif., (January 11, 2025) A sold out Angel Stadium was alive with the excitement and anticipation of Round 1 of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, part of the SMX World ChampionshipTM series. Red Bull KTM Racing’s Chase Sexton took his first opening round win in convincing fashion. Even with a brief stall near the midpoint, Sexton never relinquished the lead after taking it less than four minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap Main Event.

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen also battled forward, reaching second place early and holding the spot to the finish. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson managed to avoid first-turn chaos and found himself in the lead on the first lap. After intense battles with Sexton and Roczen he finished the race on the podium with third place. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac crashed on the opening lap while leading. The defending champion, Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence, had two big mistakes in the opening laps and was only able to climb back to 12th spot. In the 250SX West class, Honda HRC Progressive’s Joe Shimoda rode a nearly flawless race and led every lap to take the victory.

First place 450SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“I kind of knew where I was at coming in here. I knew I had good speed. I feel more like myself in 2023 when I was fast, but I feel like I’m a little more mature now and I can get out front and kind of run my own laps and not make mistakes, so it was a fun race. [I] had Kenny behind me, and also Jason, and it was just a good ride. Honestly, I had so much fun on this track tonight. I can’t give it up to the team enough. They put in so much hard work this off-season to get me comfortable, knowing that I wasn’t comfortable last year; and coming in now we’re back where we need to be. We still have lots to improve; it’s only one race in and there’s 16 left, but we’re off to a good start and first time winning A1 feels pretty good.” – Chase Sexton, after winning the A1 Main Event following his Heat Race victory.

Second place 450SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“My practices have been terrible, and then [in] the last one I was 13th. And It’s not like I’m stoked about it, but I told Larry [Brooks, Team Manager], I said, ‘I’m so not worried about that, you know? Because I know: I just was calm. Like, I had the calmness inside of me. I’ve done this a lot now and it showed. Again, we executed tonight. It was a little bit of mayhem on the start; I locked bars with a bunch of people and then I just rode such a solid race. And I know this sounds stupid, but in the bus earlier, in my head, I said, ‘I really want to get a second tonight. I think that’s perfect because first, you know, I don’t know, not on the first one. But second is like the perfect spot.’ And I made that happen; so, this is probably going to be the only race where I’m hoping for a second. What a night! Awesome night, bike worked great, I had a solid Main Event and I couldn’t be more stoked about the second place.” – Ken Roczen, on the podium, when asked about his slow start earlier in the daytime qualifying sessions.

Third place 450SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“The whole Monster Energy Kawasaki team, we’ve been putting in a lot of work. I’m thankful to have them behind me and, yeah, that Main Event was crazy. That first corner, I went in there and I tangled with about everyone. I don’t know how I survived. [The contact] ripped some spokes out and I could just see them, like, ticking on my fork. And I’m so lucky that it [the wheel] survived the Main. Yeah, felt pretty good out there, had a lot of moments, and hoping to clean it up and see if we can stay up here on the podium. So, excited for the season.” – Jason Anderson, when asked what it takes to show up with the speed for a Supercross podium.

Fifth place 450SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“Talk about a high and a low; I mean, oh my gosh, I just couldn’t believe it, you know?… [I] made the pass for the lead over the triple there. I’m like, ‘Okay, you know, here we go! Let’s put this great 20 minutes in…’ And just like that, it ended. I just tucked my front end there in that 90 degree corner. Good Ol’ Anaheim, gets slick in the evening, and didn’t respect it. So all these years I’ve done it and just, you know, barely made that mistake. I had a good come back, getting to that fifth. I’m excited [about] the way I rode the rest of the main there, so thank you… I was feeling just like I should, and what I know I can do, the whole day there. So great qualifying and a good quarter lap, but we’re going to come back. [laughs]” – Eli Tomac, when asked to describe his emotions after crashing out of the lead on the first lap.

In 250SX Class racing, Joe Shimoda took the win without being challenged throughout the 15-minute plus 1 lap Main Event. It was Shimoda’s first opening round podium finish. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer put in a strong performance; Beaumer was the fastest qualifier and won his heat race. He held close to Shimoda for much of the race but never got close enough to make a run at the lead. Triumph Racing Factory Team’s Jordon Smith recovered brilliantly from a tip-over in a left-hand turn. With just 11 seconds on the race clock he reached third place and held the spot to the end.

First place 250SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“This is the start I was looking for every single year. And I think I was honestly sleeping on the gate [in previous seasons]. [Laughs] But we came out with a good start and just put in some consistent laps, you know, and never looked back. All this happened because of my team behind it. I’d just like to thank everyone at Honda, my trainer, mechanic and everybody… Thank you so much. Thank you, I love you guys.” – Jo Shimoda, when asked on the podium how it feels to start the season with a strong performance.

Second place 250SX Class, Western Regional 250SX Class Champion – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“I think obviously I was fast in the off-season, but I haven’t translated that to a race yet. So, I had to show myself that tonight, and I think I did that. I believe I can be in the hunt for this championship and win these races. So, I’m going to get back to work this week and be ready for next weekend.” – Julien Beaumer, when asked about his impressive speed preparing for 2025 and what his first Supercross podium finish tells him.

Third place 250SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“I’m really happy with my riding tonight. I caught a [Tuff Blox] in that lefthander over there with my clutch and tipped over. I was feeling really good in the Main. I’ve just got to give it up to the whole Triumph Racing team… Going from the Star Yamaha team that I was on last year then moving over to the Triumph team, there’s so many question marks, right? But I have full belief in everyone over there. We put in the work this off-season. It was every day we had a better part, or a better this, or a better suspension setting. I mean, we couldn’t do it without all the guys that are there… It’s just a full team effort and it’s awesome to give them their first Supercross podium. Hopefully we can put it on top of the box here soon.” – Jordon Smith earning Triumph their first podium result in Supercross.

Fifth place 250SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“Not really happy to get interviewed for fifth, but better than last year. We’ll take the positive. Obviously not a great start. It happens, [I] went down, [then] fought my heart out and made my way back up to fifth and that’s all I could do. But congrats to the boys, obviously the light should be shined on them and all we can do is come out swinging at the next race.” – Haiden Deegan, when asked about his impressive charge to fifth place.

The Anaheim broadcast began with a heartfelt message from play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, “And as we come on the air, the people of the Los Angeles area are still dealing with the extreme wildfires that ravaged the region this week… And our thoughts are with all who have been affected. And tonight, here in Anaheim, not too far down the road, hopefully the sport of SuperMotocross can serve as a source of light entertainment for those seeking it, and perhaps needing it.” A second message during the event encouraged fans to support the Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts by going to redcross.org, by calling 800-RED-CROSS, or by texting REDCROSS to 90999.

The 2025 Anaheim Opener pays points toward both the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercoss season as well as toward the SMX World Championship. The SMX League™ starts its third year in an exciting race format that combines both the Monster Energy Supercross season, the AMA Pro Motocross season, two SMX Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final.

Every round of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season is available live and on-demand on Peacock. Select races will also be broadcast or streamed, live or encore, on NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms. CNBC will air an encore presentation of each round on the Monday following the race at 1:00p.m. ET. Spanish-language coverage is available live for every round on Telemundo Deportes’ Facebook and YouTube channels. International coverage is available through the SMX Video Pass (supermotocross.tv) with live coverage of each round giving viewers the option of English, Spanish and French language broadcast teams. Live audio coverage can be heard for each race on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. Race Day Live pre-event and daytime qualifying coverage is also available live for each round on Peacock. This allows fans to see each Monster Energy Supercross round from nearly anywhere on the globe.

Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California hosts Round 2 of the 2025 season. The racing starts at 8:30p.m. ET. Tickets are available now for the San Diego Supercross as well as every race of the 17-round Monster Energy Supercross season. For more information, race results, video highlights, or to purchase tickets please go to SupercrossLIVE.com.

Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoffs in Concord, NC and St. Louis, MO, plus the Final in Las Vegas, NV will go on pre-sale, Tuesday, January 28, followed by public on-sale Tuesday, February 4. Friday FanFest, Saturday FanFest and camping options for each SMX event will be announced later in the season.

Facebook: facebook.com/supercrosslive

X: twitter.com/supercrosslive

Instagram: instagram.com/supercrosslive

YouTube: youtube.com/supercrosslive

TikTok: tiktok.com/supercrossliveofficial

Official Merch: SupercrossSuperstore.com

About Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SMX World ChampionshipTM. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About the SMX World Championship:

The SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About the American Motorcyclist Association:

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit americanmotorcyclist.com.