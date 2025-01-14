2025 DAYTONA 500 Sold Out

NASCAR will once again kick off its season in front of a full house of fans at The World Center of Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 13, 2025) – Daytona International Speedway announced today that the 67th running of the DAYTONA 500 is officially sold out, with fans expected to pack the historic racing venue once again for NASCAR’s 2025 season opener.

Along with the sellout announcement, the World Center of Racing has also released the date for next year’s DAYTONA 500, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

Year after year, the Great American Race reigns as one of the most anticipated events in the motorsport world, and starting today, fans can sign up for exclusive pre-sale access for infield camping and tickets to next year’s event to ensure they secure their seats in advance.

“The DAYTONA 500 continues to be a spectacle of elite racing and entertainment, and the consecutive sellouts just prove this event is one of a kind,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona international Speedway. “You can quite literally feel the atmosphere from the moment Speedweeks begins. The crowd is buzzing with excitement and every team, from the driver to the crew chief, is eager to get their season started. It all comes to a head when that green flag drops on Sunday, Feb. 16, and I can’t wait to see what this year’s DAYTONA 500 has in store for us.”

After a wildly competitive 2024 season that saw 18 different race winners, three of the closest finishes in NASCAR history, and crowned Joey Logano as a three-time Champion, the season opening DAYTONA 500 is sure to be a thriller.

Last year, William Byron came out on top after a hectic last few laps, earning his first DAYTONA 500 Championship and securing the victory for Hendrick Motorsports in their 40th anniversary year. He’ll become the latest driver to attempt back-to-back victories of The Great American Race. The last driver to win consecutive DAYTONA 500s was Denny Hamlin, who earned the title in 2019 and 2020.

Though grandstand tickets and camping are sold out for Sunday’s marquee event, limited upgrades and premium packages are still available. Fans can also catch plenty of the action during the multi-day racing and entertainment extravaganza that is Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.

The competition begins on Wednesday, Feb. 12 with DAYTONA 500 Qualifying presented by Busch Light, setting the front row for The Great American Race. Qualifying also sets the field for a pair of head-to-head battles in the Duel At DAYTONA on Thursday, Feb. 13, where drivers fight for their starting position in the 67th running of the DAYTONA 500.

The intensity increases on Friday, Feb. 14 as the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 takes the green flag under the lights of the famed track. Then on Saturday, Feb. 15, fans can enjoy a jam-packed day of on-track action with the kickoff to the ARCA Menards Series season followed by the United Rentals 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Then on Sunday, after a performance filled with international chart-toppers from Mr. Worldwide himself, drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series will fire up their engines and get the 2025 season underway in this year’s DAYTONA 500.

With all four series kicking off their season at Daytona, each driver will be fighting to start their year with a win, putting everything on the line at one of the biggest races on the schedules. Fans can enjoy the fierce competition all week long, as well as multiple different entertainment performances, fan activations and race day festivities.

For more information on Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth or for further details on the 2026 DAYTONA 500, please visit www.DAYTONA500.com.

