Cadillac unveils liveries of three GTP cars

Cadillac Racing heads to the Roar with expanded, championship-winning lineup

DETROIT (Jan. 16, 2025) – Cadillac Racing, in conjunction with Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing and Cadillac Whelen, revealed the liveries of its three Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) racecars that will contest the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The nine-race calendar begins this week with the Roar Before the 24 leading into the 63rd Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 25-26.

Cadillac Racing, which has won North America’s premier endurance race four times since 2017, welcomes the return of Wayne Taylor Racing to the program with the Nos. 10 and 40 racecars and welcomes back for another season Action Express Racing to campaign the No. 31 prototype. The championship-winning teams have aligned with major primary sponsors for the GTP entries.

“I am so looking forward to kicking off the season with Cadillac and our corporate partner at DEX (DEX Imaging),” team owner Wayne Taylor said. “I feel so fortunate to have their support and to have pulled together this two-car program in such a short period of time. The No. 10 and No. 40 DEX Cadillac cars look spectacular. I can’t wait for the fans to see them up close this weekend. Daytona sets the tone for the season and we are looking for strong results from our team.”

U.S.-based Whelen Engineering has extended through 2027 its collaboration with Action Express Racing, which enters its 14th year running a GM prototype in IMSA.

Since 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Whelen provides the high-quality, reliable products, and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions — from warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers and software.

“We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Cadillac and Action Express Racing in the IMSA GTP class,” said Sonny Whelen, Executive Vice President of Whelen Engineering. “For eight years, this partnership has been built on shared innovation, passion, and excellence. After an incredible championship season in 2023, we are eager to return to championship form in 2025 and showcase the teamwork and cutting-edge performance that define this exceptional venture. As always, we’re grateful to Cadillac and AXR for their continued collaboration and can’t wait to see what the next three years have in store.”

For more than a century, racing has provided a testbed for Cadillac to transfer knowledge and technology between racecars and production vehicles, as well as a way to build a fanbase for the brand around the world.

The Cadillac V-Series.R, powered by the purpose-built 5.5-liter DPOHC V8 engine, marks the third-generation Cadillac prototype racecar and the brand’s first hybrid electrified race car. Codeveloped by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis constructor Dallara, the racecar represents the fifth generation of the V-Series, incorporating key Cadillac V-Series production car design elements such as vertical lighting and floating blades.

Cadillac Racing has amassed four Manufacturer Championships and five IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturer Championships since entering prototype competition in 2017.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.