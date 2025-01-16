Tiger Tari Brings Class-Winning Trophy Home From 24 Hours of Dubai

Home Repair Network Limited, PSA Systems Helped Star Spangled Racing Driver To First Professional Endurance Racing Win

DUBAI (January 15, 2025) – Tiger Tari experienced a series of firsts in his maiden attempt at a professional 24-hour race, but a GT4 Class victory at the 24 Hours of Dubai was the most rewarding.

Co-driving with Ramez Azzam, William Tewiah, Timothy Docker and Tudor Tudurachi in the AGMC Racing by Simpson Motorsport BMW M4 GT4, Tari completed two difficult double stints at night to help boost the team to victory.

A 24-hour race is all about endurance for the driver, the team, and the car, and victory often goes to those with a combination of pace and avoiding trouble. Tari learned that firsthand with a pair of night driving stints, all in a BMW GT4 platform for the first time in his first visit to the Dubai Autodrome, after just an hour of practice.

“I said before the race if I was going to come here, I was coming here to win,” Tari said. “But I can’t believe we won Dubai! We kept it very clean. There wasn’t a whole lot of dings on the car, just regular race scars. I felt like I was being dive bombed in every corner and all I could see was headlights.”

In total, Tari and his teammates completed 523 laps (1,751.5 miles) and won by five laps over its closest GT4 class competition. Tari took over after the sun had gone down, driving a double stint late in the evening, followed by yet another shift in the early morning hours on no sleep before the sun came up.

“Those were probably the hardest stints I’ve ever had to drive,” Tari said. “The team asked me to drive those shifts, which was unexpected as I was probably the least experienced driver in the field. I had to be on my toes because the faster classes were coming through any chance they had. I didn’t even see the daylight during the race, but at the end it all worked out for us.”

Tari and his AGMC teammates finished 37th overall in the 70-car race that featured a significant number of faster-class GT3 cars.

The race was the first in the BMW M4 GT4 for Tari and his partners at PSA Systems and Home Repair Network Limited but won’t be the last. Tari and his Star Spangled Racing operation are waiting to take possession of a BMW M4 GT4 stateside, which is eligible for IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge GSX class and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge GS class, among others. Tari and Star Spangled Racing will also work stateside with BMW of Ridgefield in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

“Unlike some other GT4 platforms, this car really fits my body as a taller driver and keeps my head away from the roll bar and the roof if I were to have an incident, and that’s important. Though we’ll miss the season opener at Daytona, I have to thank PSA Systems and Home Repair Network Limited for their help in putting together a robust program for this season, which we will be announcing soon.”

More information on the Michelin 24 Hours of Dubai can be found at 24HSeries.com.

About Star Spangled Racing:

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Star Spangled Racing was established in 2020 by first-generation American Tiger Tari. Star Spangled Racing accelerated quickly, moving from club and endurance events into professional racing just two years later with a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Championship GT Daytona (GTD) class in a partnership with NTE Sport. Tari extended his driving career by finishing the season in the LB Cup class of Lamborghini Super Trofeo during the 2022 season and 2023 seasons, and competed in the World Racing League in 2024. More information can be found at www.starspangledracing.com.