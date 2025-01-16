Featured HeadlineNASCAR Cup PR

TRICON to Attempt First Daytona 500 With Martin Truex Jr.

Bass Pro Shops to Serve as Primary Partner

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 16, 2025) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that it will attempt to make its NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) debut in the 67th running of the Daytona 500 with 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. The Mayetta, New Jersey native will pilot the No. 56 Toyota Camry XSE.

TRICON will be receiving technical support from Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and Cole Pearn will reunite with Truex Jr., returning to the NCS as a crew chief for the first time since 2019. The duo amassed 24 Cup victories and a championship in their five seasons together and will look to secure a starting position in their sixth Daytona 500.

Bass Pro Shops will continue their longstanding relationship with Truex Jr. and will serve as the primary partner for the No. 56 in the “Great American Race.” The premier outdoor and conservation company founded by Johnny Morris has been a partner of the 44-year-old driver dating back to 2004.

“It’s going to be a really cool deal to be able to work with Cole and have the number 56 again,” said Truex Jr. “I really appreciate everyone at Bass Pro Shops, TRICON and Toyota helping put this together to go have some fun, and I can’t think of a better time to go win the thing for Johnny Morris.”

TRICON Garage and Toyota partnered beginning with the 2023 Truck Series season. Since the relationship debuted, success has been evident and immediate with nine victories, 50 top-five finishes and consecutive Championship 4 appearances. The consistent on-track performance and run of success make this partnership the logical next step for TRICON as the organization continues to grow and plan for the future.

“This opportunity is a testament to the dedication of our entire organization and our partners at Toyota. Having raced against Martin for many years, I can confidently say there’s no stronger competitor I’d want behind the wheel for our first Cup Series entry at the sport’s most prestigious race,” said David Gilliland, partner, TRICON Garage.

“As an open entry, we know the road ahead will be challenging, but I have no doubt that Martin will put us in the best position to succeed. I’ve had the privilege of sitting on the pole at Daytona, but my next goal is to celebrate in victory lane.”

Daytona Speedweeks will kick off with practice and qualifying on Wednesday, February 12 followed by the Duels on Thursday, February 13. The Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 P.M. ET with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

