SS-GreenLight Racing Announces Patrick Emerling, Nick Leitz, and Alex Labbé to split the #07 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series for 2025

MOORESVILLE, NC, January 16, 2025 – SS-GreenLight Racing announced today that Patrick Emerling, Nick Leitz, and Alex Labbé will split driving duties for the #07 Chevrolet Camaro during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Similar to the 2024 season, Emerling will configure his races in the #07 around his Whelen Modified Tour schedule. This will be Emerling’s sixth season competing in the Xfinity Series, having previously driven for Our Motorsports and Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

Leitz comes to SS-GreenLight Racing from DGM Racing, where he made six starts in the Xfinity Series in 2024. Leitz, from Chesapeake, Virginia, has 14 NASCAR national series starts between the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks and Xfinity Series with six top-25 finishes.

Labbé returns to SS-GreenLight after competing with the team at Sonoma and Chicago Street Course in 2024. Labbé, a native of Quebec, made his debut in the Xfinity Series in 2016. He has 11 top-ten finishes and has made a name for himself as top-tier road course driver. Labbé will drive the #07 on the road courses in 2025.

“We are really excited to start the season with this trio of drivers. Snow Belt MGMT was a huge help in securing this lineup. Each driver brings his own strengths to the team,” said SS-GreenLight owner Bobby Dotter. “Patrick was a real asset in 2024. He worked hard and continued to grow as a driver. We’re looking to build on that success throughout 2025.”

“Nick is a welcome addition to the roster. He has shown a lot of promise in his young career, and we look forward to working with him,” said Dotter. “Alex is really strong in road courses, which is an area that we have struggled with in the past few seasons. We have a solid team here to build a successful season.”

Veteran Crew Chief Paul Clapprood will continue to crew chief the #07 in 2025. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team, having served as crew chief in more than 380 races in both the Xfinity and Cup Series.

“I have a strong team in Bobby and Paul and the rest of the guys at SS-GreenLight,” said Emerling. “We definitely had our ups and downs last year, but we’ve done a lot of work over the off-season to ensure we’re in a good position for the 2025 season. I’m looking forward to partnering with Alex and Nick to give Bobby and the #07 a great year of racing.”

“I’m super grateful for the opportunity,” said Labbé. “It’s fun to be able to have something to build on knowing that I’m going to be in the car for all of the road course races.”

“I truly appreciate this opportunity and am looking forward to working with Bobby and the team,” said Leitz. “Seat time is crucial to improving as a driver. It’s a really good feeling starting the season knowing that I’ll consistently be on the track.”

Partners for the team and drivers will be announced at a later date.

About SS-GreenLight Racing

SS-GreenLight Racing was founded by and is operated by Bobby Dotter, a second-generation driver who began his racing career as a teenager in the Chicago, Illinois area. Credited for bringing Dewalt into NASCAR, Dotter has turned to developing young drivers in the sport. Over the years many talented drivers have been with Dotter at SS-GreenLight Racing including Tim Sauter, Mike Bliss, Chad McCumbee, Butch Miller, Jason White, David Starr, Ross Chastain, Ray Black Jr., Cole Custer, and Spencer Boyd.

You can learn more about SS-GreenLight Racing at https://www.ssgreenlight.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ssgreenlight/), X (https://twitter.com/SSGLR0708) or TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@ss_greenlight_racing).

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).

For more information on Alex Labbé, visit https://alexlabberacing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AlexLabbe36), X (https://twitter.com/AlexLabbe36) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/alexlabbe36).

For more information on Nick Leitz, visit https://www.nickleitzracing.com/ or follow him on X (https://twitter.com/NickLeitz_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nickleitz/).