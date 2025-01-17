Ackerman Toyota Remains Title Sponsor for Spike Kohlbecker Racing in 2025 Toyota GR Cup North American Championship

“Kohlbecker continues his partnership with Ackerman Toyota in 2025”

St. Louis, MO (January 17, 2025) – Spike Kohlbecker, the St. Louis, Missouri native and rising star in the world of motorsport, is excited to announce the continuation of his partnership with Ackerman Toyota. Continuing as Title Partner for the 2025 Toyota GAZOO Racing GR Cup North American Series, Kohlbecker and Ackerman Toyota are looking for big things in 2025.

“I am deeply honored to be the first driver in the Toyota GR Cup series to be sponsored by an award-winning Toyota dealership,” expressed Kohlbecker. “Continuing this partnership with Ackerman Toyota, the #1 volume Toyota dealer in St. Louis for the second consecutive year, is a testament to the success we achieved together in 2024. I am incredibly grateful for the support from the entire Ackerman Toyota team and look forward to representing them in the pursuit of the 2025 Toyota GR Cup National Championship.”

Jay Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Toyota, added his enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration. “Spike and I share a passion for St. Louis, Toyota vehicles, and racing,” explained Ackerman. “After seeing how well Spike represented Ackerman Toyota during the 2024 season, we were eager to support his championship aspirations in 2025. Spike embodies the spirit of St. Louis, and we are proud to be part of his journey, both on and off the track.”

Reflecting on his 2024 season, Kohlbecker continued, “It was an incredible year, and I am thrilled to continue building on the momentum gained from my sophomore season. Earning the Vice Championship in just my second year of sports car racing was a milestone, and the collaboration with Ackerman Toyota was integral to our success. Together, we supported meaningful events such as the NASCAR Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway and raised awareness for breast cancer with Valeda’s Hope during Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I am eager to continue that legacy of success and community impact in 2025.”

With just 28 races in his career, Kohlbecker will join RVA Graphics Motorsports by Speed Syndicate for the 2025 season.

“Spike is a competitive force every time he gets behind the wheel,” added Farran Davis, Team Development Manager at RVA Graphics Motorsports. “I look forward to working with him and helping him achieve his short- and long-term racing goals.”

About Ackerman Toyota

Ackerman Toyota, located at 2020 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis, is the area’s #1 volume Toyota dealership. Known for its exceptional customer service, timely vehicle maintenance, and the exclusive Ackerman Advantage program, Ackerman Toyota has built a strong relationship with the St. Louis community. The dealership is proud to support Spike Kohlbecker Racing in his pursuit of the 2025 Toyota GR Cup National Championship. To learn more, visit www.AckermanToyota.com.

About Spike Kohlbecker

Spike Kohlbecker is a 22-year-old professional driver from St. Louis, Missouri, currently studying at Boise State University’s College of Business and Economics. After transitioning from open-wheel racing to sports car racing, Kohlbecker competed in the inaugural 2023 Toyota GAZOO Racing GR Cup North American Championship and is now focused on the 2025 season. For sponsorship opportunities and more information about Spike Kohlbecker, visit SpikeKohlbeckerRacing.com.

About RVA Graphics Motorsports by Speed Syndicate

RVA Graphics Motorsports by Speed Syndicate competes in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and Toyota GR Cup North America. Established in 2007, the team began with an endurance racing program that led to two championships. In 2023, they expanded into professional sports car racing, fielding multiple entries in the Toyota GR Cup North America. The team is committed to developing young drivers both on and off the track to help advance their careers. For more information, visit www.RVAGraphicsMotorsports.com.