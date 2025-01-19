2025 Parker 400 Youth Races Showcase UNLTD Off-Road Racing’s Rising Stars

Few off-road racing promoters make a commitment to youth motorsports like UNLTD Off-Road Racing, and that commitment was once again on display at this weekend’s Parker 400. Dozens of the future stars of off-road racing, some of whom have already taken multiple UNLTD race wins, were once again on the line for this weekend’s Youth Races, and many familiar faces ended up taking the top spots.

This year’s Parker 400 Youth Races were broken up into two groups: a 25-minute race for the 170, 200, and 250 machines on their own course, and a 45-minute race for the 570s and 1000s on a slightly larger course. Running first thing on Saturday morning, they’d kick off the final day of action before giving way to the Unlimited Race directly after.

After just missing the podium in his class last year, Youth 170 Open driver Brixton Wirt dominated the first race this time around, coming in as the only driver to cross the line in time to start his eighth lap. Joining him on both the class and overall podiums were Korbin Grinolds and Jaxon Cotter, as Grinolds fell just short of crossing the line in time to run an eighth lap with Wirt. Cassidy Walton, Maggie Flores, and Jack Gillaspy also came in as winners in their respective classes.

Thanks both to drivers moving up the ranks and a number of new faces, the 1000 and 570 race doubled in size from last year. Ryder Barnaby was initially scored second in Youth 1000 for the second straight year until post-race penalties elevated him to the top spot; joining him on the class and overall podiums were Jacob Williamson, last year’s Mint 400 runner-up, and Gray Lantz, who finished third in Youth 170 Open at Parker last year. Shelby French would take the 570 class win by nearly seven minutes over Indigo Bartley.

Class winners from the 2025 Parker 400 Youth 170/200/250 Race were as follows:

Youth 170 Open: #O014 Brixton Wirt, 8 laps, 28:36.771

Youth 170 Production: #Y191 Cassidy Walton, 6 laps, 25:06.596

Youth 250: #Y247 Maggie Flores, 6 laps, 25:26.886

Youth 200: #T279 Jack Gillaspy, 6 laps, 27:01.930

Class winners from the 2025 Parker 400 Youth 1000/570 Race were as follows:

Youth 1000: #Y1311 Ryder Barnaby, 6 laps, 46:38.465

Youth 570: #Y522 Shelby French, 5 laps, 47:56.973

After the Youth Races, action in Parker continued with the 2025 Parker 400 Unlimited Race, a three-lap trek through the full 145-mile race course. Fans can follow live timing and tracking all week long at theparker400.com/live.

The 2025 Parker 400 marks the first of four rounds on the 2025 UNLTD Off-Road Racing Series calendar. It will be followed by the legendary BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 in Las Vegas on March 5-9, the inaugural Reno 600 in Reno on April 16-19, and the season-ending California 300 in Barstow on October 1-5.

