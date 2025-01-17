Other Series PR

RACE OF CHAMPIONS MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES “THE BULLRING” WYOMING COUNTY INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY DATES AND THE “FAMILY OF SERIES” SCHEDULES

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

— Nearly 30 Nights of Racing and Over 70 Features for 2025 All Concludes at “The Shootout” at “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway –

Buffalo, NY – (January 17, 2025) – Race of Champions and “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway management have agreed on the 2025 schedule, which will conclude much of the scheduling for the 2025 Race of Champions “Family of Series” season.

The Race of Champions “Family of Series” will visit “The Bullring” on Saturday, May 24, which will signify the opening event for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series. Saturday, June 14 and conclude the season on Saturday, October 4, with “The Shootout”, the traditional closing event to the regions asphalt racing programs.

The Race of Champions “Family of Series” will compete in nearly 30 nights of racing, running over 70 features for the 2025 season.

Highlights include a return to Evans Mills Raceway Park for the Modified Series as well as the Saturday, October 11 Race of Champions at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.

The announcement of the Sportsman Modified Series “Triple Crown” events. The “Triple Crown” will include the George Decker Memorial at Holland (NY) Speedway, the Maynard Troyer Classic IV at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, NY and the Sportsman Modified Series portion of Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway in Northeast, PA. Each race will pay a minimum of $3,000-to-win with more information regarding these events to come.

The Race of Champions Late Models; Super Stock; Street Stock; FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash; Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified and Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series will all once again play an integral roles in the 2025 season.

All Race of Champions “Family of Series” events will continue be streamed on RoCModifiedSeries.TV powered by Racing America in 2025. For more information in regard to the Racing America streaming platform visit; offer.racingamerica.com/race-of-champions/. In addition to the entire year featuring all Race of Champions Series races, subscribers will receive access to 200+ live short track races from tracks across North America as well as expanded media coverage throughout the sport and more than 10 years of short track racing archives. (www.racingamerica.tv)

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Racing America, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 75th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2025 and remains the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Trans Am Series Unveils GT1 Challenge For 2025
Next article
Ackerman Toyota Remains Title Sponsor for Spike Kohlbecker Racing in 2025 Toyota GR Cup North American Championship

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
JR Motorsports to attempt Cup debut with Justin Allgaier 2025 Daytona 500
04:09
Video thumbnail
Cody Ware will drive full time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing
01:49
Video thumbnail
Young’s Motorsports Signs Anthony Alfredo for 2025 Xfinity Series Campaign
01:23
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals new and updated rule policies for the 2025 season
03:38

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Burt Myers, Team AmeriVet participating in 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray

Andrew Kim -
The 12-time Bowman Gray track champion and two-time NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, will pilot the No. 50 Chevrolet entry for Team AmeriVet for his first bid in a NASCAR premier series event at Bowman Gray for the Clash.
Read more

Bass Pro Shops and Winchester Continue Their Long-Standing Relationship with RCR and Dillon as...

Official Release -
Bass Pro Shops and Winchester announced today an exciting new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet being sponsored by both legendary outdoor brands.
Read more

PATRICK EMERLING ANNOUNCES GOAT POWER BIKES AS FIRST PARTNER FOR 2025 SEASON

Official Release -
Patrick Emerling announced he is partnering with GOAT Power Bikes for the The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 15, 2025.
Read more

Dead On Tools Joins AM Racing and Harrison Burton for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity...

Official Release -
AM Racing proudly announced today that Dead On Tools, one of the world’s fastest-growing hardware and storage gear brands, will support Harrison Burton for multiple events throughout the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category