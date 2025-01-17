RACE OF CHAMPIONS MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES “THE BULLRING” WYOMING COUNTY INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY DATES AND THE “FAMILY OF SERIES” SCHEDULES

— Nearly 30 Nights of Racing and Over 70 Features for 2025 All Concludes at “The Shootout” at “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway –

Buffalo, NY – (January 17, 2025) – Race of Champions and “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway management have agreed on the 2025 schedule, which will conclude much of the scheduling for the 2025 Race of Champions “Family of Series” season.

The Race of Champions “Family of Series” will visit “The Bullring” on Saturday, May 24, which will signify the opening event for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series. Saturday, June 14 and conclude the season on Saturday, October 4, with “The Shootout”, the traditional closing event to the regions asphalt racing programs.

The Race of Champions “Family of Series” will compete in nearly 30 nights of racing, running over 70 features for the 2025 season.

Highlights include a return to Evans Mills Raceway Park for the Modified Series as well as the Saturday, October 11 Race of Champions at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park.

The announcement of the Sportsman Modified Series “Triple Crown” events. The “Triple Crown” will include the George Decker Memorial at Holland (NY) Speedway, the Maynard Troyer Classic IV at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, NY and the Sportsman Modified Series portion of Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway in Northeast, PA. Each race will pay a minimum of $3,000-to-win with more information regarding these events to come.

The Race of Champions Late Models; Super Stock; Street Stock; FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash; Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified and Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series will all once again play an integral roles in the 2025 season.

All Race of Champions “Family of Series” events will continue be streamed on RoCModifiedSeries.TV powered by Racing America in 2025. For more information in regard to the Racing America streaming platform visit; offer.racingamerica.com/race-of-champions/. In addition to the entire year featuring all Race of Champions Series races, subscribers will receive access to 200+ live short track races from tracks across North America as well as expanded media coverage throughout the sport and more than 10 years of short track racing archives. (www.racingamerica.tv)

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Racing America, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 75th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2025 and remains the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.