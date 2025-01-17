Dead On Tools Joins AM Racing and Harrison Burton for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

STATESVILLE, N.C.: AM Racing proudly announced today that Dead On Tools, one of the world’s fastest-growing hardware and storage gear brands, will support Harrison Burton for multiple events throughout the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, including the season-opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade.

Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America.

AM Racing announced last September the addition of Burton, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway to drive for the team in its third full-time season of competition this year.

“I am stoked about this partnership with Dead On Tools this season,” said Burton, a four-time Xfinity Series winner.

“Everyone has worked extremely hard this offseason to prepare for this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“With their support, we believe we have all the tools we need — both on and off the track — to succeed. Their commitment to excellence matches the passion and determination of our team, and we’re ready to make this a season to remember.”

In addition to Daytona, Burton will pilot the No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang livery in nine additional Xfinity Series races, including:

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on March 15

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on March 29

Texas Motor Speedway on May 3

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 24

The Chicago Street Course on July 5

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on September 6

Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 11

Martinsville Speedway on October 25

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 1

“Here at Dead On Tools, we are always looking to push the boundaries of innovation and excitement,” said Brian Ranallo, Director of Sales & Marketing for Dead On Tools.

“Harrison not only matches that energy, but he excels on and off the track. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Harrison and AM Racing for the 2025 season and looking forward to many trips to Victory Lane!”

Wade Moore, president of AM Racing, added, “It’s been an extremely productive offseason. We’ve made changes that we believe will make the 2025 season a year to remember. I’m incredibly proud of our entire team.

“We are thrilled about the addition of Harrison and AM Racing is grateful to kick off our new relationship in Daytona with an anchor partner like Dead On Tools, who continues to increase its support and dedication to the sport.”

Additional details on Burton’s Xfinity Series program with AM Racing will be announced in due course.

For more information on Dead On Tools, visit deadontools.com.

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.