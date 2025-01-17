XFINITY Series PR

PATRICK EMERLING ANNOUNCES GOAT POWER BIKES AS FIRST PARTNER FOR 2025 SEASON

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

MOORESVILLE, NC, January 17, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling today announced he is partnering with GOAT Power Bikes for the The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 15, 2025.

“GOAT Power Bikes is thrilled to partner with Snow Belt MGMT to sponsor Patrick Emerling for the NASCAR Xfinity Series as the primary sponsor at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and as an associate sponsor for the 2025 season,” said GOAT Power Bikes owner Bryson Goodman. Patrick embodies the drive, precision, and passion that align perfectly with our brand values, and we’re excited to support him as he races to success this season. Together, we’re charging ahead, both on the track and beyond.”

Frequently described as “The Harley Davidson of E-Bike Brands,” GOAT Power Bikes leads the charge for building powerful, affordable, and reliable e-bikes that empower riders to conquer any terrain. GOAT’s base model bikes have a 48MPH top speed with a price point of under $2,800, making them the best bang for your buck for anything in its class.

Based in San Diego, California, GOAT Power Bikes are designed with cutting-edge technology and built for adventure. Whether navigating city streets, exploring rugged trails, or cruising along the coast, GOAT Power Bikes inspires riders to embrace the freedom of the open road and redefine their limits.

“I’m stoked to partner with GOAT,” said Emerling. “I love anything with a motor and grew up riding dirt bikes, so these e-bikes are perfect for me. I usually race on four wheels, but I’ll do it on two. GOAT’s e-bikes are incredible, and I can’t wait to introduce them to the NASCAR fanbase.”

GOAT is offering fans a 5% discount on purchases with code NASCAR. Visit https://www.goatpowerbikes.com/ to see their full lineup of e-bikes.

Emerling will make an announcement on his full 2025 season plans shortly.

The The LiUNA! (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 5th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts on Friday, March 14 at 3:05 p.m. immediately followed by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag the next day at 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Dead On Tools Joins AM Racing and Harrison Burton for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
JR Motorsports to attempt Cup debut with Justin Allgaier 2025 Daytona 500
04:09
Video thumbnail
Cody Ware will drive full time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing
01:49
Video thumbnail
Young’s Motorsports Signs Anthony Alfredo for 2025 Xfinity Series Campaign
01:23
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals new and updated rule policies for the 2025 season
03:38

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Burt Myers, Team AmeriVet participating in 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray

Andrew Kim -
The 12-time Bowman Gray track champion and two-time NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, will pilot the No. 50 Chevrolet entry for Team AmeriVet for his first bid in a NASCAR premier series event at Bowman Gray for the Clash.
Read more

Bass Pro Shops and Winchester Continue Their Long-Standing Relationship with RCR and Dillon as...

Official Release -
Bass Pro Shops and Winchester announced today an exciting new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet being sponsored by both legendary outdoor brands.
Read more

Dead On Tools Joins AM Racing and Harrison Burton for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity...

Official Release -
AM Racing proudly announced today that Dead On Tools, one of the world’s fastest-growing hardware and storage gear brands, will support Harrison Burton for multiple events throughout the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series
Read more

Community Choice Financial Family of Brands Returns as a Premier Front Row Motorsports Partner

Official Release -
Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, the dominant financial services provider to under-banked consumers, will return to Front Row Motorsports as a key partner across the organization’s NASCAR Cup and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category