PATRICK EMERLING ANNOUNCES GOAT POWER BIKES AS FIRST PARTNER FOR 2025 SEASON

MOORESVILLE, NC, January 17, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling today announced he is partnering with GOAT Power Bikes for the The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 15, 2025.

“GOAT Power Bikes is thrilled to partner with Snow Belt MGMT to sponsor Patrick Emerling for the NASCAR Xfinity Series as the primary sponsor at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and as an associate sponsor for the 2025 season,” said GOAT Power Bikes owner Bryson Goodman. Patrick embodies the drive, precision, and passion that align perfectly with our brand values, and we’re excited to support him as he races to success this season. Together, we’re charging ahead, both on the track and beyond.”

Frequently described as “The Harley Davidson of E-Bike Brands,” GOAT Power Bikes leads the charge for building powerful, affordable, and reliable e-bikes that empower riders to conquer any terrain. GOAT’s base model bikes have a 48MPH top speed with a price point of under $2,800, making them the best bang for your buck for anything in its class.

Based in San Diego, California, GOAT Power Bikes are designed with cutting-edge technology and built for adventure. Whether navigating city streets, exploring rugged trails, or cruising along the coast, GOAT Power Bikes inspires riders to embrace the freedom of the open road and redefine their limits.

“I’m stoked to partner with GOAT,” said Emerling. “I love anything with a motor and grew up riding dirt bikes, so these e-bikes are perfect for me. I usually race on four wheels, but I’ll do it on two. GOAT’s e-bikes are incredible, and I can’t wait to introduce them to the NASCAR fanbase.”

GOAT is offering fans a 5% discount on purchases with code NASCAR. Visit https://www.goatpowerbikes.com/ to see their full lineup of e-bikes.

Emerling will make an announcement on his full 2025 season plans shortly.

The The LiUNA! (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 5th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts on Friday, March 14 at 3:05 p.m. immediately followed by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag the next day at 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).