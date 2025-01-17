GMG Racing Debuts in IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona International Speedway

Kyle Washington Drives No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R in Saturday and Sunday 45-Minute Doubleheader Sprint Races in Debut of New GT Daytona X (GTDX) Class for GT3 Cars

VP Racing Challenge Debut Begins Dynamic and Diverse 2025 Sports Car Racing Season for Race and Championship Winning GMG Racing Team

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (January 16, 2025) – Championship-winning sports car racing team GMG Racing adds another racing series to its broad competition lineup with the team’s debut in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge this weekend at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). Longtime team driver Kyle Washington pilots the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R in a doubleheader lineup of 45-minute sprint races Saturday and Sunday at DIS in the all-new GT Daytona X (GTDX) class for GT3 cars.

No strangers to single-driver sprint race success, Washington and GMG Racing Founder and Principal James Sofronas have contested several different sprint race series the last few years, including race-winning and podium-finishing results in the IMSA Carrera Cup North America championship.

“In our nearly 25 years of competition, GMG Racing has proudly excelled in all types of sports car racing,” Sofronas said. “From multiple driver endurance events to 90-minute GT World Challenge races with two drivers to a variety of single-driver sprint race series, we have always raced with intensity and a great desire to win in any format. With GT3 machinery added to the VP Racing Challenge series this year, we didn’t hesitate to add another IMSA sprint-based series to our packed annual competition schedule. The Daytona weekend and entire 2025 racing season can’t come soon enough for us.”

In last October’s season-finale Carrera Cup weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), Washington stepped up for his best race finish of the year with a Masters Class second-place result in the weekend’s opening race. The P2 finish topped Washington’s third-place showing in the Carrera Cup support race at the Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1 race in June and his first third-place run of 2024 in the season-opening Carrera Cup race weekend last March in Sebring.

Washington won in 2024 in Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West sprint race competition at Utah Motorsports Campus. He and teammate Tom Sargent also co-drove to their first GT World Challenge Pro-Am race win last July at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR).

A full three-day race weekend, the VP Racing Challenge Daytona schedule calls for a pair of 40-minute practices on Friday. Qualifying takes pace at 8:40 a.m. EST Saturday to set the stage for that afternoon’s first 45-minute race at 2:00 p.m. EST. Sunday’s second sprint at 1:20 p.m. EST closes the VP Racing schedule, and both races stream live Saturday and Sunday on NBC’s Peacock.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility recently relocated to The Thermal Club and with a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.