DAYTONA BEACH, FL (January 19, 2025) – With next weekend’s 63rd Running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Magnus Racing and the No. 44 will pay homage to a 15(ish)-year history at the famed IMSA WeatherTech event. This marks the team’s only scheduled event for 2025, having previously announced their pause from IMSA competition following the event. The Aston Martin Racing Vantage GT3 EVO will be piloted by the familiar lineup of drivers John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, and Nicki Thiim. Driving in their third Rolex 24 together, the group will use the livery as a chance to look at the team’s decorated past, with hopes of putting one more stamp on their storied history.

Unique Patterns, Eras of Magnus Racing

Honoring the team’s heritage starting in 2010, which included two wins and five podiums at Daytona, this year’s livery features a number of color patter4ns paying tribute to both the team’s collection of liveries through the years as well as, err, unique partners.

Rolex 24, Round 1 of the Grand-Am Roles Series at Daytona International Speedway, Jan 28-31, 2010, Daytona Beach, FL.

With the formation of the team in 2010, Magnus Racing joined the sport with immediate fanfare, campaigning its one-of-a-kind green and white livery that would serve as the team’s trademark throughout the first two years.

Looking for a change in luck after two winless seasons, the signature Porsche look switched to grey in 2012, creating immediate success for the team with their first victory at the 50th Running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, followed by a victory at the Inaugural Brickyard Grand Prix, clinching the inaugural North American Endurance Championship in the process.

Switching to Audi in 2016, the team traded their grey for a combination of green, black and grey throughout the Audi years, continuing their run of success at Daytona with their second victory upon debut.

From 2019 on, the team would enjoy a number of changes in both color and pattern as they switched to Lamborghini (2019, 2020), Acura (2021), and eventually the current era of Aston Martin vehicles (2022-present). With Team Owner John Potter having a personal love of blue, 2020 would see the team take on their first-ever all blue livery, opting for a big departure from the team’s traditional look, running their first out-of-house partnership with Grasser Racing. One year later, in partnership with Archangel Motorsports, the team’s switch to Acura would lead to the infamous “Mach Five” livery mimicking another Japanese icon, Speed Racer. From 2022 on, returning to an in-house program with Aston Martin, the team would opt for a more a classic livery celebrating the lines of their vehicle with a combination of classic colors.

Remembering Our “Partners”

Beyond the colorful series of patterns paying homage to the team’s history, previous team “partners” will also be on display throughout the car.

Clay Street Winery was a team partner throughout multiple events in 2010 and 2011, enjoying a great success on the team’s Porsche as it celebrated its status as “The #2 motorsport-based winery based on false statements.”

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles joined the team for the Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2011. A staple of Southern California, the chicken-adornered car was so beloved that it was voted one of Porsche’s Top-10 liveries of all time by famed Porsche blog “Flat Sixes.”

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission in 2019, the team paid tribute to the July 20th landing during the Grand Prix of Lime Rock Park on the same date, trading their livery for a Saturn V rocket theme.

Running with Acura in 2021, the team paid tribute to another Japanese icon, Speed Racer, with their celebrated Mach V-themed racing car, bearing the “Rolex Racer” logo throughout the year.

Andy Lally’s Farewell

While the team will take a pause for the time being, long-time driver Andy Lally will also pay farewell in his own right, as he retires from full-time competition with the year’s race. Having joined the team in 2012 and having been part of every IMSA victory and championship along the way, Andy has been a staple of the group and a big part of their fan engagement. While Andy may seek random opportunities for events in the future, the close of this year’s Rolex 24 will close a considerable chapter for the sport’s most successful active driver at Daytona.

The 63rd Running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin next Saturday, January 25 at 1:30PM ET on NBC. Full 24-hour coverage will be available throughout the event over NBC, USA, and Peacock. Full broadcast details, as well as another special team announcement, will come next week.

And Now… Videos

Of course, it wouldn’t be Magnus at Daytona if we didn’t take a final look at some of our favorite videos through the years…

A look back at the first decade of Magnus competition

Rolex Racer. Paying homage to the Mach V.

The team’s welcoming of the new era of IMSA in 2014

The year that Magnus Racing discovered explosions.