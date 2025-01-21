Five Central Indiana Artists Selected To Welcome Race Fans in May

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025) – The five artists selected to create the 2025 Welcome Race Fans artworks, a culmination of the Hoosier hospitality that welcomes visitors to Indianapolis throughout the Month of May, were announced Jan. 21 by Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

Selected from a pool of 58 applicants, the five artists who will create this year’s welcoming artwork are Sarah Anderson, Xavier Gray, Caroline Hays, Cassie Mitchell and Frances Ruiz.

Since 2016, Welcome Race Fans artwork has exemplified what May means to Indianapolis, both on and off track. Each year, Central Indiana artists are challenged to bring to life what “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” means to the Racing Capital of the World. While some artists utilize vibrant colors with bold strokes and others manipulate computer coding, all Welcome Race Fans artists rely on their personal connections to tell the beautifully unique story of Indianapolis and its culture.

“The Welcome Race Fans art is one of the first things thousands of visitors see when they come to the city of Indianapolis and IMS for the Month of May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This Hoosier hospitality is just one of the many reasons the Month of May is so special to so many.”

Each artist will create a piece of original artwork, to be placed throughout the city, using their own unique processes and styles to showcase the intersection of art and motorsports. For the first time since the program’s inception, both two- and three-dimensional pieces of art – like sculptures, carvings and papercraft – were considered and may be created for the program.

Sarah Anderson is a full-time ceramic artist who creates illustrative characters on the surface of clay through the use of sgraffito. Bright colors and exaggerated creatures are the hallmarks of Sarah’s work and create her uniquely identifiable brand.

Xavier Gray, whose name is derived from his children’s middle names, is a multidisciplinary artist whose work blends street art, graphic design and personal storytelling. Often featuring repetitive images that create a dynamic visual rhythm and positive affirmations that inspire and uplift, Xavier’s work invites viewers to engage with the transformative power of creative expression.

Caroline Hays is an artist and educator who focuses her artistic practice on the layers of history that shape a place. Through her use of mixed media and layering, Caroline hopes to bring light to the memories, histories and connections people have to places.

Cassie Mitchell, a junior at Marian University, has a deep passion for art and community service. She is dedicated to inspiring the younger generation by promoting the importance of art and works to elevate and support artistic initiatives that make a difference in the community.

Frances Ruiz is inspired by her upbringing in Puerto Rico and experiences in Indiana. She employs vibrant colors and dynamic lines to evoke movement and convey a sense of emotion in her compositions. Her work has been described as “painting with paper” due to the intricate details and precise representation found in her collages.

The five Welcome Race Fans artworks will be unveiled April 29.

To explore the full list of Indy 500 community initiatives and programs, visit IMS.com/Community. To see an up-to-date calendar of IMS events, click here.