IMSA

Stunning IMSA debut for RAFA Racing Team at Daytona

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

DAYTONA, FL (Monday, January 20, 2025) – The newly launched RAFA Racing Team pulled out a stunning debut performance at Daytona International Speedway – coming away with a clean sweep of victories and having all three drivers on the podium in Sunday’s IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge event.

Formed for the 2025 season by merging the Texas-based RAFA Racing Team and Smooge Racing organizations, the new team claimed a pair of victories with 21-year-old Brazilian driver Kiko Porto taking both GSX class wins aboard his Toyota GR Supra GT-4 EVO2.

Porto’s team-mate, 2024 Porsche Sprint Challenge Cayman champion Ian “Crimsix” Porter, completed a great fightback to join Porto on the podium in Sunday’s race and also take the Bronze class victory.

Completing the hat-trick of RAFA aces on the podium was Matthew Dicken aboard his Ligier JS P320 in the LMP3 class.

“It was an amazing debut for the RAFA Racing Team to be able to sweep the weekend in VP Challenge and for the second race – get all of the cars on the podium,” said RAFA Racing Team Principal Kevin Conway.

“It was an incredible weekend. It’s all we could ask for. Kiko did an amazing job winning both races, and Ian Porter really stepped up all weekend after a challenging race, one by rebounding to grab third overall and first in the bronze class.

“I’m very proud of the entire team to be able to have that debut for the GR Supra GT-4. The cars were very strong and I can’t think of a better place than here at Daytona.

Porto joined the RAFA Racing Team this year after finishing third last season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship last year.

“It was a very good weekend. First weekend under RAFA Racing Team colors and first weekend aboard a Toyota Gazoo Racing car. I’m super happy with the opportunity,” Porto said.

“From the first time I sat in the car, we had a very good balance. Since the first practice, we managed to be P1 in every session.

“I was super happy with what the team gave me, and I also learned a lot. The Toyota is very different from anything that I have raced before.

“It was my first attempt at multi-class racing, so I knew it would be different. Our car would be stronger in some parts of the track, and some of the opposition would be better in other parts.

“My first time Daytona, first qual, and first race ever here. I’m super happy and ready to go to Circuit of The Americas in a little more than a month.”

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 weekend at Daytona not only featured the opening rounds of the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, but also the RAFA Racing Team’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge entry of RAFA Racing Club founder Rafael Martinez and Jim Jonsin was also on track at the Roar before the 24 test.

The team’s No.12 GR Supra GT-4 completed valuable testing miles with Jonsin recording the 13th fastest time out of a total of 56 GS-class drivers entered for Friday’s four-hour battle. Martinez and Jonsin will be joined by team boss Conway as the third driver for the opening round of the championship.

In addition to the team’s Michelin Pilot Challenge debut, RAFA Racing Team entries also will be on track in the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup series across the Rolex 24 At Daytona weekend in collaboration with McCumbee McAleer Racing. Uruguayan racer Maite Caceres and last year’s Porsche Sprint Challenge star, Caroline Candas, will be on track for the first time with practice beginning on Wednesday.

“The last 60 days leading up to this weekend have been a blur. We’ve gone from one organization, merging two separate groups and doing a complete rebrand,” Conway said.

“New cars, new people, a whole new look – I couldn’t be more excited about the future.

“Everybody pulled together and worked extremely hard to make this happen and I’m very proud of all the guys and girls that are part of this that made it happen.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Stage Set for Rolex 24
Next article
GMG Racing and Kyle Washington Victorious in IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Debut at Daytona

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson wins the 39th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals
02:13
Video thumbnail
Eli Tomac Takes San Diego Supercross Victory
01:36
Video thumbnail
JR Motorsports to attempt Cup debut with Justin Allgaier 2025 Daytona 500
04:09
Video thumbnail
Cody Ware will drive full time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing
01:49

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

GMG Racing and Kyle Washington Victorious in IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Debut at...

Official Release -
Kyle Washington came home race winners at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) Sunday with an IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Bronze Class victory in the series debut of the new GT Daytona X (GTDX) class for GT3 cars.
Read more

How To Determine When You Need Professional Appliance Repair In Brampton

SM -
if you are having problems with your fridge and need fridge repair Brampton as soon as possible and with a guarantee, you should contact A-repair at https://a-repair.com/brampton-appliance-repair/.
Read more

Why should car rental business consider Automated Car Inspections

SM -
With the current advancements in technology and AI, this process can significantly be improved, saving time, money, and effort for both the business owner and the customers. 
Read more

Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Poised for Groundbreaking 2025 Season

Official Release -
The 2025 Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin season is upon us and is shaping up to be one of the best yet.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category