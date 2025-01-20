GMG Racing and Kyle Washington Victorious in IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Debut at Daytona

Kyle Washington Drives the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R to a GT Daytona X (GTDX) Bronze Class Victory in Sunday’s Rain-Soaked 45-Minute Sprint at Daytona International Speedway

VP Racing Challenge Debut Begins Packed 2025 Sports Car Racing Season for the Race and Championship Winning GMG Racing Team

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (January 20, 2025) – Sports car racing champions GMG Racing and longtime team driver Kyle Washington came home race winners at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) Sunday with an IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Bronze Class victory in the series debut of the new GT Daytona X (GTDX) class for GT3 cars. Stepping up in rainy conditions in Sunday’s second and final 45-minute sprint of the season-opening VP Racing Challenge doubleheader, Washington’s victory was his first in IMSA-sanctioned competition at the wheel of his No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R.

After a quiet run to fourth in the Bronze class in Saturday’s opening VP Racing Challenge race, Washington quickly put his rain-driving skills on display on Sunday from the drop of the green flag. Starting eighth in the GTDX field, Washington charged to third overall and the Bronze class lead on the first lap of the race.

Washington, who also has an extensive off-road racing background, was well clear of his Bronze competitors after the great start. He instead took the fight to the GTDX drivers and teams battling for the overall class race win. Washington nailed a Lap 8 restart to take the overall GTDX lead from eventual race winner and fellow Porsche pilot Adam Adelson, but the GMG driver later shifted focus to securing the Bronze win in the second half of the race. Washington didn’t resist passes for position by Adelson and two other GTDX-class contenders, and took the checkered flag for the win nearly a second clear of his closest Bronze competitor.

“I had a talk with Kyle before the race and kind of just said ‘hey, rain is all about being smooth, having good judgement and not overdriving,’ and he delivered just that,” said GMG Racing Founder and Team Principal James Sofronas. “He did an amazing job to get up front early with some daring passes, which we know he’s capable of, and then he settled in! On the restart, he got up to the lead and then he settled back and thought ‘hey, I’ll just find my spot here in first in class.’ We then just told him to bring it home and he drove like a true veteran under really tricky conditions. We all know Kyle has amazing hand control and car control, so we had no concerns at all. In the end, to have a P1 in class leaving Daytona on a high note is a great way to start the season.”

Washington joins Sofronas among GMG Racing’s IMSA race winners. Since sweeping the Pro-Am class in the 2023 IMSA Carrera Cup North America championship doubleheader finale at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), Sofronas has won five IMSA Carrera Cup races in just 12 career starts.

“I just stepped on it on the restart, when you can pass at the drop of the green flag, but nobody else went,” Washington said. “So, it was either hit them or get a run on them, which I did. I don’t know, it seems like a lot of good drivers were sleeping, but it was cool to lead overall for a little bit. It’s amazing to win at Daytona. This is racing hallowed ground, I even call it a motorsports church, and we sure were going to church on Sunday!”

In addition to knowing how to adapt to sketchy conditions from off-road competition, Canadian native Washington credits the damp conditions in the Western part of America’s neighbor to the North with helping his wet weather skills.

“I would honestly say that spending 25 years in Vancouver, B.C. Canada, where it rains every day, didn’t hurt my wet-weather training,” Washington said. “My car was great all day, but the temperatures got real high late as it was drying out. The track was getting a little greasy, but I held on for the win.”

Next up for GMG Racing and Washington is Rounds 3 and 4 of the IMSA VP Racing Challenge on the NASCAR race weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) February 28 – March 1.

The full GMG Racing 2025 lineup of national sports car racing competition, which encompasses several sprint race and multiple-driver racing series, will be announced later in January.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility recently relocated to The Thermal Club and with a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.