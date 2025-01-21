MiscellaneousNASCAR Cup PR

ROUSH YATES ENGINES AND COMETIC GASKET RENEW LONG-STANDING PARTNERSHIP

MOORESVILLE, NC – January 21, 2025 – Roush Yates Engines is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Cometic Gasket, a premier supplier of high-performance gaskets and engine sealing solutions. This strategic partnership continues to build on a relationship that has powered countless victories and championships in motorsports.

The partnership renewal emphasizes the shared commitment of Roush Yates Engines and Cometic Gasket to excellence, innovation, and performance at the highest levels of racing. Cometic Gasket’s state-of-the-art products are a critical component of Roush Yates Engines, ensuring reliability and optimal performance in the most demanding conditions.

“Cometic Gasket has been a trusted partner of Roush Yates Engines for years, and their dedication to quality and innovation is unmatched,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Their products play a vital role in our success, helping us deliver the performance and durability that our teams rely on to compete and win on the track.”

As part of the renewed partnership, Cometic Gasket will remain the exclusive engine gasket of the Ford FR9 EFI engine in the NASCAR Cup Series and Ford FR9 Carb engine in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. When engine performance and reliability are paramount, Roush Yates Engines relies on Cometic to keep their engines sealed.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Roush Yates Engines,” said Bob Gorman, Founder and CEO of Cometic Gasket, Inc. “Our relationship represents a true synergy between two organizations committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and performance. Cometic Gasket is proud to contribute to the success of Roush Yates championship-winning engines and we look forward to many more milestones together.”

The renewal of this partnership ensures that both companies remain at the forefront of innovation in motorsports, delivering cutting-edge technology to customers and teams. For more information about Roush Yates Engines and its world-class partners, click here.

About Roush Yates Engines
Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines for Ford Performance.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Since 2024, Roush Yates Engines and Ford Performance have won over 475 races in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck as well as IMSA, and WEC racing series.

About Cometic Gasket
Cometic Gasket, Inc., is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the automotive performance, powersports, marine, original equipment and remanufactured engine Industries.
Housed in a state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing center in Concord Township, Ohio, Cometic Gasket is an industry leader. Founded in 1989, Cometic has expanded its offerings to service the domestic automotive, sport compact, V-twin, diesel, agricultural, industrial and stationary power markets.

Today, Cometic Gasket offers over 90,000 SKUs, shipping gaskets and engine sealing solutions across the globe.

Cometic is committed to customer satisfaction and provides quality products, delivered on time at a competitive price, designed for each customer’s specific application.

Cometic gaskets are the industry standard for championship-winning teams across multiple disciplines of both professional and amateur motorsports.

For more information about Cometic, visit www.cometic.com.

