New Sponsor with Nostalgic Roots Enters NASCAR in 2025

RJ Reynolds Affiliate American Snuff Company to sponsor Kaulig Racing and Ty Dillon with Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Brand



Welcome, N.C. (January 24, 2025) – Kaulig Racing announced today Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, from American Snuff Company, LLC (ASC), an affiliate of the iconic RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., will be a major primary sponsor on the No. 10 Chevrolet with driver Ty Dillon during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will debut the new partnership on Dillon’s No. 10 Chevrolet at the 2025 Daytona 500 and will be the primary sponsor for eight additional races throughout the season. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted), will also have a major associate position on Dillon’s entry all season, including the season kick-off Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., the home of RJ Reynolds for nearly 150 years.

The team will also feature The Fallen Outdoors organization, a non-profit that organizes outdoor adventures for veterans, Gold Star families and active-duty service members to bring together like-minded people who find comfort in each other through common interests.

“This is an absolute honor,” said Dillon, who was announced as Kaulig’s full-time driver last October. “Kaulig Racing has offered me the best opportunity I have ever had in the Cup Series and bringing on a partner like Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is really humbling. I understand the heritage of the company and the value of great sponsors, so I am just so anxious to get busy and deliver great results for everyone.”

ASC’s affiliate RJ Reynolds served as NASCAR’s Cup Series naming rights sponsor for more than 30 years, helping grow NASCAR into a globally recognized sport.

“NASCAR is an extension of who our consumer is, and this collaboration shows we’re right there with them, every step of the way,” said Brent Trader, Sr. Director at American Snuff Company. “This isn’t just a partnership; it’s a friendship built on shared values and a shared vision for success.”

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches 2025 Primary Races:

February 16: Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway

May 4: Texas Motor Speedway

May 18: All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway

May 25: Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 1: Nashville Superspeedway

August 31: Darlington Raceway

September 13: Bristol Motor Speedway

October 19: Talladega Superspeedway

October 26: Martinsville Speedway

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.