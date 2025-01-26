Jett Lawrence Earns Win at Anaheim 2 Supercross

Haiden Deegan Tops 250SX Class at Round Three

Anaheim, Calif., (January 25, 2025) Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence took an impressive win amid wet track conditions inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. It was the defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross and SMX World Championship™ champ’s first win of the season, and it was a thriller with four to five racers battling for the lead for much of the race.

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen came out of the exciting main event battle with a second-place finish and becomes the third points leader after three rounds. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson took over the lead six minutes into the race and held the spot for approximately eight laps. Anderson battled hard and finished the night with a third-place finish. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac, the points leader going into the race, recovered from a near-last start to earn a seventh place finish. In the Western Regional 250SX Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan grabbed the holeshot and, after fending off a first-lap attack, rode to an unchallenged victory.

First place 450SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“You have to be very patient [racing in those conditions]. Jason was riding really well, and I was struggling to find anywhere to gain on him or try to make a pass. He had to get a little risky in the whoops… I think we both got sketchy through them. I was being very patient and trying not to rush anything. Lap by lap I just hit my marks. There was the rain, my goggles were fogging up a little bit, but we’re happy to get that [win]. We’re better than we were at the last round at Anaheim, so that’s good. On to the next round in AZ.” – Jett Lawrence

Second place 450SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“It’s an absolute dream. After I was in position last week for a possible third, I came back [to the truck and] was thinking it would be so rad to share a red plate with Eli. And just to have a red plate, it’s been a long time, especially on a Suzuki. I wasn’t able to make [a win] happen tonight. This was an absolutely insane race. We were in a battle the whole way, and it was awesome. With the rain and how hardpacked the dirt was, it was very slippery out there, but I just kept my focus the whole way… After making a [first] pass stick on Jason I hit neutral, and he got me back. I was bummed because it’s a lot of work to get by.” – Ken Roczen, regarding a comment that he moved into the points lead for the first time since the opening round of 2022.

Third place 450SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“I think that rain gives you quite a bit of anxiety when sitting on the line. I was able to get out front and the pace up there is really fast, and I had pressure the whole time. I was able to get around Justin [Cooper] and be up front, but then I had some of the fastest guys behind me. I’m excited to be up here [on the podium].” – Jason Anderson

250SX Class

In 250SX Class racing, Haiden Deegan grabbed the holeshot with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer in second. Beaumer made an aggressive pass attempt in the second corner that brought the two racers together for the second time that night. Deegan held the lead and quickly pulled out a cushion to never be challenged again even as heavy rain came down late in the race. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies earned his first professional podium in just his third professional Supercross race; it came courtesy of a last lap mistake from Triumph Racing’s Jordon Smith who was challenging for the second-place spot when he crashed in the whoops. The 250SX Class podium consisted of three teenagers; it was the first all-teen podium since 2011. Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda, winner of the season opener, put in a steady ride, despite having two broken fingers, to move from 10th place up to 6th place at the checkers.

First place 250SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“You pissed off the bull last week. Juju ran his mouth so it’s time to lock in. You don’t want to piss me off because I come out swinging. A big thanks to my team, they put a lot of work in this week. We grinded from morning until the end of the day, multiple times. We got the bike dialed… keep talking and I’ll come out swinging.” – Haiden Deegan, responding to the comment that he rode better this weekend than at the two previous races.

Second place 250SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“[Haiden and I] got together in that heat race and I went down. Nothing too big, nothing to worry about… [In the main] I got off to a good start and he rode great, hats off to him, he was the better man tonight. Now we’re going to get back to work. I can’t thank everyone enough; Red Bull KTM, they’ve been working their butts off.” – Julien Beaumer, when Deegan’s words about him were pointed out to him.

Third place 250SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“It’s a good feeling, my first podium… I spun off the start because it was so slick, then the track was haggard. I was playing MX Bikes last night. I turned the hero [mode] completely off and it completely replicated the track that I just rode. That was a sick race, so I’m stoked.” – Cole Davies

“I’m honestly just hanging onto the bike. It’s really tough on me. I just don’t want to let this [championship] go, I feel like I’ve got to stay in it. Hopefully next week I’ll be a little healthier, but we’ll see.” – Jo Shimoda, who also commented that he won’t ride this week to allow his broken fingers to further heal.

Outside of the racing, the motorcycle industry has rallied together to create an incredible fundraising effort to help those affected by the recent Southern California wildfires. Athletes competing in the Anaheim 2 Supercross will donate their race-worn helmets to be auctioned off to fans. All proceeds from the auction will go to the American Red Cross for its 2025 California Wildfire Relief Fund. The auction runs from January 31st until Friday, February 7th. More information for this opportunity to help those impacted by the disaster and own a special piece of Supercross history can be found at TroyLeeDesigns.Betterworld.org. Scan the QR code.

Famous Faces

The Southern California Supercross brought out some of the top stars from other sports disciplines and professions including Red Bull F1 driver Liam Lawson; 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; Riley Herbst NASCAR incoming rookie; former racer Carey Hart; LA Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack; Pittsburg Steeler’s wide receiver Mike Williams; actors and entertainers Jay Mohr, Nathan Kress, Ashley Jones, Jamie Camil, and Ed Quinn; skating legend Mike McGill; musicians Jason Bonham, Jagger Bonham, and Blake Redferrin who performed live.

Formula 1 driver, Liam Lawson

The Anaheim 2 track layout incorporated two back-to-back whoop sections, and this afforded the opportunity for a ‘whoop test.’ The track builders designed each set of whoops to be identically shaped and spaced, yet they built and compacted each section using different methods. The goal is to study how well the dirt holds up through the racing using the different building and compacting techniques.

The Anaheim 2 Supercross pays points for the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and also the 31-round SMX World Championship. The SMX World Championship combines points from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and the AMA Pro Motocross season to seed the world’s best racers into a post-season of two SMX Playoffs and the SMX World Championship in September.

As the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship gains popularity worldwide, its availability is also expanding for both live, on-demand, and broadcast viewing options. Every event can be experienced live and on-demand on Peacock. Select races can also be viewed, live or with encore presentations, on NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms. Every race will get an encore presentation on CNBC on the Monday following the race at 1:00a.m. ET. Live Spanish-language coverage for every round can be found on Telemundo Deportes’ Facebook and YouTube channels. The SuperMotocross Video Pass (supermotocross.tv) provides live international coverage with options in English, Spanish and French language broadcast teams. Live audio coverage streams on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85.

Round 4 lines the racers up again next Saturday night inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The event will host the first SMX Next amateur race that gives tomorrow’s stars a chance to compete on professional supercross tracks inside select stadiums throughout the season. The Arizona round will also kick off the continuing “Love Moto Stop Cancer” partnership between Monster Energy AMA Supercross and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The racing starts at 8:00p.m. ET. Tickets are available now for each remaining 2025 Supercross event. For more details, race results, video highlights, and ticket sales please go to SupercrossLIVE.com.

Tickets for the SMX World Championship post-season events go on pre-sale later this week on, Tuesday, January 28th. The public on-sale date will be Tuesday, February 4th. More information about FanFest and camping opportunities for each SMX World Championship event will be announced later in the season.

