Chase Sexton Back On Top with Glendale Supercross Victory

Jordon Smith Gives Triumph Racing a Historic Win in 250SX Class

Glendale, Ariz., (February 2, 2025) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton took the overall win at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season’s first Triple Crown event with (3-3-2) Race scores inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. After winning the opener, Sexton took back the points lead at Round 4 of the Supercross Championship, which also serves as Round 4 of the SMX Word Championship™.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona provided the season’s first Triple Crown event. The racing was close throughout the 3-Race format on a track that provided huge jumps, rhythm lane options, and a high-speed sand section. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb grabbed his second podium of the season after starting the night with a win in Race 1. Webb’s Race scores of (1-5-3) were good for second overall. The red-plate holder coming into Glendale, Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen earned a victory in Race 2 and rounded off the podium with third place overall and (4-1-5) Race scores. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac won Race 3 and took fourth overall with (6-4-1) finishes. Defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion and Reigning SMX World Champion Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence was in a good position entering Race 3, but a dab on the ground ended his night at the second corner with a (2-2-DNF) for eighth overall. After the race his team reported that he’d felt a strong, unfamiliar pain in his knee and pulled off; it was unclear what this means, but there was optimism that he’ll be back on the track at the next round. In the Western Regional 250SX Class, the sport’s history books were opened up and Triumph added its name to the winner’s list thanks to Triumph Racing’s Jordon Smith’s fast and consistent (2-3-1) Race performances and the overall 250SX Class victory.

First place 450SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“The first two races were chaos. I had to fight really hard to get to a good position and be on the podium. In the last race I made a dumb mistake and let Eli get by me. Honestly, I’m a little bummed I didn’t win that last race; I wanted that one. But I got the overall win and that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to win and get the red plate back, and consistency paid off tonight. My speed was good… we’re in a good spot and I’m ready to fight for this thing.” – Chase Sexton

Second place 450SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“It’s been a rough go here in this stadium… I’ve heard it all week how I suck here, so everyone can shut up now… Honestly, I had a lot of fun today. I turned the page. It was so close – one point from a win and I won a [Race], so I’m stoked with the night. We’ll keep the ball rolling as we head east. Those are my conditions that we’re headed to now, and I’m super stoked with everything.” – Cooper Webb, in reference to doubters and his sub-par past finishes at the Glendale round.

Third place 450SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“I did know that I had to get [Justin] Barcia [in Race 3] for the [overall] podium, but I kept messing up the rhythm in the middle of the track. So I would yo-yo with Justin, and honestly almost didn’t think I was going to get him, but then with two laps to go I just left it all out there and absolutely went for it… I’m stoked to be back on the podium, and I guess it’s a breath of fresh air to be kind of bummed [with a podium], because I feel like I let a better spot slip away, along with the red plate. But overall, I gave 100% every Race, and there are a lot of positives to take away from here… we’re going to fight back next weekend and hopefully snag that red plate again from Chase.” – Ken Roczen

“[My] riding’s just fine, but I’ve gotta fix these starts. The first two were a total disaster, basically last again. That’s three in a row there [counting last weekend] being in dead last, but hopefully that’s it [with that]. I think I got some things figured out in that third [start] and hopefully we’ll carry that to next weekend. I was pumped to put in one good performance there in the last

Race. It was a tough racetrack and pretty crazy conditions.” – Eli Tomac

In Western Regional 250SX Class racing, Jordon Smith’s consistency earned himself and the Triumph Racing team the win. Smith becomes the fourth racer in four rounds to win, and Triumph becomes the fourth manufacturer to put their bike atop the 250SX podium this season. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan had speed enough for consistent (3-2-4) Race finishes and second overall. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies was having a break-out ride in his fourth professional Supercross. The young New Zealand rider earned wins in Race 1 and Race 2, but a big crash in Race 3 put him at the back of the pack. Davies charged through the pack and his (1-1-8) Race scores earned him the third spot on the podium. Points leader Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer had two crashes while leading the first two Races. He kept it on two wheels in Race 3 and used (4-7-2) scores to earn fourth overall in Glendale and retain the points lead.

First place 250SX Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“It’s unbelievable to get the first win for the Triumph brand… It feels good to be up here and get the win. The track got very tricky. [The track crew] didn’t touch those whoops since this morning so they were treacherous, but it’s just unbelievable to get this win. The bike is amazing. I think a lot of people may have questioned me leaving Star, but I believed in these guys from day one and we worked our butts off all [during the] off-season and it really shows. I’m just so happy to be back up here on the top step.” – Jordon Smith

“It was a good ride today. I’m happy with it, P2 on the day. Obviously congrats to Smitty, that’s big for him and that’s super cool. Two week break now [for the 250SX West division] and we’ll come out swinging at the next round.” – Haiden Deegan

“I didn’t get off to a great start [in Race 3]. A rider landed on a Tuff Blox and it [moved] and landed in front of me. Then I landed on the Tuff Blox. There’s not much I could have done other than getting a better start. But I fought back, I did the best I could, so [I gained] a lot of confidence going to Arlington. I’m going to work hard during this break.” – Cole Davies, explaining his crash on the first rhythm section in Race 3.

“I’m frustrated for sure. Both of those mistakes were on me; I got two perfect starts and ruined them. I went down, it’s all on me. I made the mistakes tonight and had to fight from the back. I’m happy with my salvage, happy with how I rode, I just can’t make those mistakes anymore.” – Julien Beaumer

The Glendale Supercross kicked off the SMX Next season, which gives the sport’s superstars of tomorrow an opportunity to compete on a professional Supercross track in front of a stadium of enthusiastic fans. Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon came out on top after an incredible battle that saw three lead changes in one lap. Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman battled into the runner up spot late in the race that was interrupted by a red flag. EBR Altus Yamaha’s Landon Hartz was a threat for the win but had to settle for a third-place finish at the checkered.

First place SMX Next Class – Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

“I wouldn’t say I had the whoops quite dialed in, but everything else was great. I rode really consistently; I’m proud of myself for that and I’m proud of how far I’ve come.” – Landen Gordon, in response to a podium comment that he looked great in the whoops.

The Glendale Supercross launched the 2025 Love Moto Stop Cancer campaign, part of an ongoing partnership between St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Race fans can support this great cause, and also help spread the message with a t-shirt offer through this text-to-donate campaign. In 2024 the Supercross community raised over $500,000 for the St. Jude mission. To get involved please text “SUPER” to 785-833 or go to the St. Jude Donation Page.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross streaming and broadcast coverage has been setting new records. The early rounds of the 2025 season delivered three straight weeks of record-setting viewership. Helping that is the expansive availability of the racing action. Every race is available live and on-demand on Peacock. NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms will also broadcast events, with CNBC airing an encore presentation on the Monday following each race at 1:00a.m. ET. Telemundo Deportes’ Facebook and YouTube channels provide coverage with Spanish-language commentators. Fans outside of the US can find International coverage through the SuperMotocross Video Pass (supermotocross.tv); it delivers live coverage of each round in English, Spanish and French languages. NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85 bring live audio coverage for fans on to go but still looking for a taste of that live-action experience.

The Supercross season continues east to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida next weekend. The racing starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 8th for Round 5, which also marks the start of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship. Video highlights, a live qualifying display, race results, and ticket sales are available at SupercrossLIVE.com. Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final are on pre-sale now and will be on-sale to the public on Tuesday, February 4th. For more information and ticket sales please go to SupercrossLIVE.com.

