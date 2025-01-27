Layne Riggs Returns to Front Row Motorsports for 2025

Front Row Motorsports Confirms Full Driver, Crew Chief, and Number lineup For NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

MOORESVILLE, NC (January 27, 2025)- Coming off his banner rookie season at Front Row Motorsports (FRM), Layne Riggs is set to return to FRM to drive one of the teams’ Ford F-150’s for the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) season.

After rising through the regional ranks, Riggs signed with FRM for the 2024 season to drive the No. 38 truck. Riggs captured two wins, seven top-5’s, and 10 top-10’s in the 2024 season, earning him the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

Now set to return to FRM, Riggs will get behind the wheel of the newly minted No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford F-150.

“I’m looking forward to another season with FRM, and now with the No. 34.” said Riggs. “I have a great group behind me with Dylan (Cappello) leading them from atop the pit box. We’re ready for the season to start and hit the ground running.”

“It is an honor to carry the No. 34,” said Riggs. “The 34 means so much to the Love’s Travel Stops brand and it means a lot that I get to add to its legacy.”

With his return, Riggs hopes to carry last year’s momentum into the 2025 season and cast his bid into the NCTS Playoffs.

“I’m thrilled to keep working with Layne (Riggs),” said Dylan Cappello. “We created a lot of great memories in the No. 38, and I’m excited to build on that in the No. 34. We’re putting in the effort this offseason to start the season strong at Daytona.”

Chandler Smith will drive the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NCTS and will be teammates with Riggs. Smith will be paired up with crew chief Jon Leonard.

“I’m happy to be at Front Row Motorsports,” said Leonard. “They are one of the top teams in the Truck Series and have the resume to prove it. I’m looking forward to working with Chandler (Smith) and building a strong relationship with him that will hopefully earn us some checkered flags.”

The organization will now shift their focus to the Daytona International Speedway for the Fresh From Florida 250 on Friday, February 14th, an event that FRM is a two-time winner of. Fans can watch the action live at 7:30 pm ET on FS1. Fans can also listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.