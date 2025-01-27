Jason Kitzmiller; A.L.L. Construction Racing Set Sights on Full ARCA Menards Series Season

STATESVILLE, N.C.: A.L.L. Construction Racing confirmed today that the team will compete for the ARCA Menards Series championship with veteran driver Jason Kitzmiller beginning with the 2025 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Kitzmiller, a native of Petersburg, West Virginia, transitions from a part-time role to a full-time championship-worthy competitor on the heels of a strong partial 2024 ARCA Menards Series season that included a career-best sixth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway.

In addition to his top-10 finish at the “World Center of Racing”, Kitzmiller, aboard his No. 97 Chevrolet SS, scored three additional top-10 finishes at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and his last race of the year at Kansas Speedway last October.

Spending the off-season gearing up to compete in the 20-race tour in 2025, Kitzmiller believes his team can continue to deliver strong, consistent top-10 finishes that will keep their A.L.L. Construction Racing team part of the championship mix from February to October.

“This is a great opportunity for our A.L.L. Construction Racing team and me,” said Kitzmiller. “We’ve been preparing for this moment since we landed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020, and I believe we can

have a memorable season with a lot of hard work, determination, and a little luck.”

10-time ARCA Menards Series champion Frank Kimmel will continue to oversee Kitzmiller’s efforts in Statesville, N.C. and will serve as crew chief.

“Frank has been instrumental in making this transition from a part-time to a full-time team possible,” added Kitzmiller. “His experience is monumental, but his dedication to taking our team to this next level cannot be overlooked.

“He has been insightful in putting all the components together from personnel to equipment in making sure we can unload at Daytona next month and put an exclamation point on our intent not only to contend to win races but remain relevant in the race towards the championship.”

Goals are plenty for Kitzmiller and his family-owned A.L.L. Construction Racing team.

“There are plenty of goals,” sounded Kitzmiller. “Our goals are not only obtainable, but I believe we have the opportunity to check off our goals for this season before the end of the year.

“This year isn’t going to be easy, but we will be ready. We will learn from our mistakes and work hard to bring fast and competitive race cars to the track that put us in contention for when it matters.

“I’m looking forward to getting the year started at Daytona.”

Marketing partners for Kitzmiller’s 2025 ARCA Menards Series season will be announced soon.

Further ARCA Menards Series platform announcements from A.L.L. Construction Racing are forthcoming.

Since 2020, Kitzmiller has 27 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit, with eight top-10 finishes overall, including a career-best sixth-place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2024).

The Daytona ARCA 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2025 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Thursday, February 13, from 4:05 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. General Tire group pole qualifying begins on Friday, February 14, at 1:30 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag the following afternoon shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will be televised live for the first time on FOX, with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities.