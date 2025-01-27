ARCA Menards Series West at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway

West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 Post-race Notes

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing/Racecar Factory Ford) scored his third win in his last five ARCA Menards Series West starts in the season-opening West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. Huddleston has been dominant in each of those victories, leading 145 out of 150 laps at Madera Speedway and all 150 laps at All American Speedway at the end of the 2024 season, and 144 of the race’s 150 laps on Saturday.

Kyle Keller (No. 71 Jan’s Towing/Jan’s Racing Ford) earned his best career ARCA Menards Series finish on Saturday, bettering a trio of fourth-place runs including in his series debut at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020. Keller, who turned 20 on Saturday, nosed ahead of Huddleston down the backstretch but got loose off turn four while on the inside battling for the lead and finished 0.243 seconds behind.

Tanner Reif (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) finished third in his return to ARCA Menards Series West competition. Reif started second and jumped in front of General Tire Pole Award winner Daniel Hemric (No. 19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet) to lead the first six laps. Once he lost the lead, Reif stayed among the top five the rest of the way and gained a couple of positions on the race’s only restart to finish third. Reif is the older brother of 2024 West series runner-up Tyler Reif and is a two-time West race winner, winning at Irwindale Speedway and Evergreen Speedway in 2022.

Robbie Kennealy (No. 9 Jan’s Towing/Jan’s Racing Ford) finished fourth, his best career series finish and his first top-five finish since he finished fifth at Irwindale Speedway in his series debut in 2023, 12 starts ago.

Reigning Bounty Rookie of the Year Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Sherwin-Williams Toyota) finished fifth, his second career top-five finish; he finished a career-best fourth at Madera Speedway last fall.

Gavin Ray (No. 7 Jerry Pitts Racing Toyota) and Adrian Ferrer (No. 13 Central Coast Racing Toyota) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in their ARCA Menards Series West debuts.

ARCA Menards Series regular Cody Dennison (No. 72 Timcast Chevrolet) finished eighth in his West debut.

Hemric faded to the last car on the lead lap while he was conserving tires in the first half of the race but came to life after the race’s first and only caution at lap 99. Hemric charged through the field and had closed to within three-quarters of a second of the leader, but a scrape with a lapped car within the final laps resulted in a flat right front tire and dropped to ninth at the finish, three laps down.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series West is at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, March 7, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The race will also be broadcast live on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. Live timing and scoring data for all on-track activity is available at ARCARacing.com and up-to-the-minute updates are available by follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

