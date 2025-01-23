ARCA Menards Series West at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway

West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 Pre-race Notes

The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is the first of 12 races for the ARCA Menards Series West in 2025. It marks the first time the West series has run in the month of January since 2006 when Ken Schrader won a 125-mile race at Phoenix Raceway.

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) will make his 78th-career ARCA Menards Series West start on Saturday. Huddleston finished second in the first of two races at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in 2024, coming up just 0.058-seconds shy of winner Kole Raz.

Daniel Hemric (No. 19 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) will make his second career ARCA Menards Series West start on Saturday. Hemric’s first West appearance was in 2019 at Sonoma Raceway where he finished second.

Tanner Reif (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) has taken over the reigns of the Todd and Kelly Souza-owned team that his younger brother Tyler drove to two victories and the series owner’s championship in 2024. Tanner also has two career West wins; he won at Irwindale Speedway in his second career start and followed it up with a victory at Evergreen Speedway in the West series’ 1000th race in 2022.

Reif will be joined by teammate Spaniard Adrian Ferrer (No. 3 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota), who will be making his ARCA Menards Series West debut.

Robbie Kennealy (No. 9 Jan’s Racing / Jan’s Towing Ford) and Kyle Keller (No. 71 Jan’s Towing / Battle Born Racing Ford) have teamed to drive for owner Jan Qualkenbush. Kennealy will be looking to recapture the magic from his series debut at Irwindale in 2023 where he finished fifth, his best career series finish. Keller has nine career top-five finishes, his best a pair of fourth-place finishes at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020 and Irwindale Speedway in 2022.

Reigning ARCA Menards Series West Bounty Rookie of the Year Eric Johnson Jr. (No. 5 Sherwin-Williams Toyota) makes the move to the Jerry Pitts Racing stable in 2025. Johnson finished sixth in the series standings in 2024 with a best finish of fourth at Madera Speedway. Johnson, Jr. will be joined by teammate Gavin Ray (No. 7 Jerry Pitts Racing Toyota), who will be making his ARCA Menards Series West debut.

Spencer Davis (No. 42 MMI / Sunwest Construction Chevrolet) will make his third career ARCA Menards Series West start; Davis finished eleventh at Kern last October.

ARCA Menards Series regular Cody Dennison (No. 72 Timcast Chevrolet) will join teammate Blake Lothian (No. 51 The Texas Lawbook Chevrolet) driving for team owner Jonathan Reaume. Lothian has announced his intention to compete for the West championship.

Veteran David Smith (No. 05 Shockwave Marine Suspension Seating Toyota) will make his 28th career West start; he finished eighth in the ARCA Menards Series West standings in 2024.

The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 is set for Saturday, January 25 at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing; live timing and scoring data from all on-track activity is available at ARCARacing.com. Follow @ARCARacing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates and information.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.