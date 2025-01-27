Nathan Byrd to Anchor Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Truck for 2025 Truck Series Season

Series Veteran Stefan Parsons Also Slated To Drive for Team in 2025

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Young’s Motorsports confirmed that rookie Nathan Byrd will return to the organization and is slated to compete in a minimum of 15 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Byrd returns to the controls of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST after competing in three Truck Series races last season for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team at Kansas Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway and the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway respectively.

Byrd, 25, is touted as a promising talent in the world of Motorsports for his fierce competitive spirit and remarkable skill behind the wheel. Honing his craft through various racing series, Byrd’s experience and talent were evident, even at a young age.

The decision to reunite forces with Young’s Motorsports perfectly aligns with his career ambitions. The team is recognized for its commitment to developing emerging talent in the sport. Together, they aim to build a strong competitive presence throughout the 2025 season.

Byrd is scheduled to drive the team’s flagship truck in the first nine Truck Series races of the season through Kansas Speedway in May before returning at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in late May.

“Getting the opportunity to run a much bigger NASCAR Truck schedule in 2025 with Young’s Motorsports is a true blessing,” said Byrd.

“They’re a great team of hard-working men and women, and I’m confident that as I get more comfortable and experienced in the truck, we can make significant progress together. None of this is possible without the hard work and dedication of many. I’m looking forward to Daytona in a couple of weeks.”

A fixture in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series garage since 20212, Young’s Motorsports, led by team principal and former Truck Series driver Tyler Young, has carved a niche in the motorsports world for nurturing up-and-coming drivers.

With two career wins and a proven track record of success in various NASCAR platforms, Byrd’s extensive schedule is a testament to their dedication to promoting fresh talent.

Additionally, the team announced Monday that Stefan Parsons will join Young’s Motorsports’ second-truck program for the 2025 Truck Series season. ﻿The Cornelius, N.C. native schedule will be announced at a later date.

Parsons, 26, returns to the organization on the heels of capturing three top-10s during the 2024 Truck Series season driving for Henderson Motorsports. Parsons made four starts across the Young’s Motorsports team Truck Series platform during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“We’ve been working hard throughout the offseason on our Truck Series program,” said Young. “The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has been a staple of our story since our inception, and we’d like nothing more to continue to make positive memories and put Nathan (Byrd) and Stefan (Parsons) in a position to contend for wins and strong performances throughout the season.”

Both drivers will participate in the open NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series test at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway on Tuesday, February 28, 2025.

