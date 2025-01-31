Michigan-Based Brands Re-Signed as Anchor Partners for Kaden Honeycutt and Niece Motorsports

Precision, AutoVentive, and DQS to Back Honeycutt Throughout 2025 Season.

Salisbury, NC (Jan. 31, 2025) – Kaden Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will continue to adorn familiar branding associated with Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive, and DQS Solutions & Staffing as the team announces a partnership renewal for the upcoming race season.

Honeycutt, who enters his first full-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series campaign, is scheduled to race with the partners’ primary support for the majority of the 25-race calendar, including the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m very thankful knowing that we have so much support behind our No. 45 team,” said Kaden Honeycutt. “Precision, AutoVentive, and DQS have all played huge roles here at Niece Motorsports over the past couple of years, and I am looking forward to representing everyone. Jason and Elizabeth Wilson have treated me like family in the short time that we’ve worked together, and now that I am getting more heavily involved with Josh Morris and his team, I know it’s the start of a great relationship. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Featured as primary partners for select events last year, the group’s support has grown to include several avenues of involvement with Niece Motorsports – on a national scale through the Truck Series, at the grassroots ranks through asphalt and dirt late models, and most recently, snowmobile racing at the I-500.

All based in the state of Michigan, these brands are heavily associated with the Detroit auto manufacturing processes. The ‘big three’ are supported by the companies in three ways – with staffing assistance and inventory management from DQS, shipping and logistics expertise from Precision, and tracking services from AutoVentive.

“On behalf of the 1000+ hard working individuals at Precision Vehicle Holdings, and its family of companies, we are eager and proud to support Niece Motorsports, and General Motors for our third season of competition in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series,” stated Jason Wilson, VP of Precision Vehicle Holdings. “We are very optimistic, and excited for Kaden Honeycutt to be behind the wheel of the Niece Motorsports, Precision/AutoVentive sponsored No. 45 Chevrolet during the 2025 season.”

“As a company, we want our engagement in the Truck Series to be a representation of our internal culture displayed through our drive to be successful on the track, and also our social engagement with the racing community, OEM’s, and like partners in the garage,” Wilson continued. “Thank you to Niece Motorsports, Al Niece, Cody Efaw, and every last employee for being such a great partner in our initiatives, and doing everything possible to represent all of us at Precision, and AutoVentive in line with how we represent ourselves. We look forward to what the 2025 season will bring.”

DQS Solutions & Staffing delivers innovative workforce and business solutions across diverse industries, with expertise in the automotive sector. In addition to staffing, the company offers a range of services including security, warehousing, key management systems, automation, transportation, snow removal, and food truck operations.

“DQS is looking forward to continuing our partnership with Niece Motorsports, Precision Vehicle Logistics, and AutoVentive for the 2025 season,” said Josh Morris, CEO of DQS. “It’s been a rewarding experience working alongside such a dedicated team, and we’re eager to build on the success we’ve achieved so far. We’re proud to support Kaden Honeycutt in his first full-time season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and are excited to see how his journey unfolds this year.”

“A special thank you to the team at Niece Motorsports for their ongoing support,” Morris continued. “We also want to recognize the team at Precision Vehicle Logistics for their commitment to bringing us all together in a sport we’ve quickly developed a passion for. With plenty of opportunities ahead, we’re confident the 2025 season will be a successful one for Kaden, Niece Motorsports, Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive, DQS, and the entire racing community.”

In their third year partnering with the race team, the companies look to build upon the strong relationship as they reveal other exciting upcoming projects. One key event taking place this year revolves around the NCTS race entitlement sponsorship at Michigan International Speedway.

On June 7, drivers will make their return to Michigan for the first time in over five years. The race, newly-named the ‘DQS Staffing & Solutions 200 Powered By Precision Vehicle Logistics’, will feature prominent trackside branding for the partners and race team itself.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14. FOX Sports 1 will cover the Fresh From Florida 250 live at 7:30 PM ET.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, Niece Motorsports enters its tenth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.