Richard Childress Racing and Bank OZK Announce a Multi-Year, Multi-Race Partnership

The Top-Performing Bank Will Be Featured as Primary Sponsor on the No. 8 Chevrolet for Select NASCAR Cup Series Races and Serve as RCR’s Corporate Banking Partner

WELCOME, N.C. (January 28, 2025) – Richard Childress Racing announced today a multi-year partnership with Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK), a nationally recognized leader in the financial services industry. The bank will serve as a primary partner of Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Chevrolet for multiple races throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23.

“We are excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing on their business and on the racetrack,” said George Gleason, Bank OZK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to cheering on Kyle Busch and team this season.”

With a heritage dating back to 1903, Bank OZK will leverage the RCR partnership to increase their brand exposure with over 75 million loyal NASCAR fans.

In addition to on-car branding, Bank OZK will become RCR’s official banking partner and provide the organization with a comprehensive suite of financial services.

“We’re proud to partner with a true leader in the banking industry,” said Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing. “Much like everyone here at Richard Childress Racing, Bank OZK has a drive to be the best, to champion teamwork, and to relentlessly pursue excellence. We look forward to welcoming them as a business partner and representing their brand on and off the track this season.”

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Bank OZK:

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in more than 240 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $38.26 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.ozk.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).