Sea Best Returns to Kaulig Racing and Ty Dillon for 2025 Season

Sea Best Will Serve As a Primary Partner for the No. 10 Chevrolet for 20 Races

Welcome, N.C. (January 28, 2025) – Kaulig Racing announced today, Sea Best returns to the organization as a primary partner for Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet for 20 races during the 2025 season starting with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2.

“This year is shaping up to be a great one,” said Dillon. “Sea Best joined our team for a race last season, and to have them back in a larger role for 2025 is exciting. As a trusted retail seafood brand from a family-owned company dedicated to delivering high-quality products, Sea Best is the perfect match for NASCAR fans. Their seafood lineup provides endless options for experienced home chefs like my wife, Haley, or the beginner in the kitchen. I look forward to representing their brand on and off the track, and there’s no better place to start the season together than at the return to Bowman Gray Stadium.”

Returning to NASCAR for its second season with Kaulig Racing and Dillon, Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

With options to suit every taste, Sea Best ensures there’s something for every seafood lover. Sea Best products are available in grocery stores across the United States, U.S. Territories, and several international markets, including Anguilla, Barbados, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and the Dominican Republic.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kaulig Racing and Dillon for a second season,” said Mark Frisch, Executive Vice President of Beaver Street Fisheries. “As a family-owned brand committed to quality and excellence, aligning with NASCAR’s passionate fanbase allows us to connect with loyal consumers who share our values. We’re proud to be part of this incredible journey and look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

The 2025 season kicks off at the historical Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 2, at 8 p.m. ET with coverage live on FOX and the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Sea Best 2025 Primary Races:

February 2: Bowman Gray Stadium

February 23: Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 24: Circuit of the Americas

March 16: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 23: Homestead-Miami Speedway

April 6: Darlington Raceway

April 27: Talladega Superspeedway

May 11: Kansas Speedway

June 8: Michigan International Speedway

June 22: Pocono Raceway

July 6: Chicago Street Race

July 13: Sonoma Raceway

July 20: Dover Motor Speedway

July 27: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

August 3: Iowa Speedway

August 16: Richmond International Raceway

August 23: Daytona International Speedway

September 21: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

October 5: Charlotte Motor Speedway

November 2: Phoenix International Speedway





About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Sea Best®

Sea Best® is the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries Inc., a family-owned and operated company founded in 1950 in Jacksonville, FL. The seafood brand is sold in retailers nationwide. Sea Best offers a complete line of frozen fish fillets including premium varieties (ahi tuna, mahi, grouper, snapper), value varieties (cod, catfish, whiting), value-added and breaded seafood (stuffed clams, shrimp, calamari, scallops) and shellfish (lobster, crab). For more information, visit seabest.com.

About Beaver Street Fisheries

Beaver Street Fisheries™ is a leading importer, manufacturer and distributor of quality seafood and meat from the USA and worldwide. For more than 70 years, the Jacksonville-based company has provided premium products to the foodservice industry and retail markets. The company’s flagship brand, Sea Best®, is sold in retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.beaverstreetfisheries.com.