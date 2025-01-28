Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes

Clash at Bowman Gray

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Event: Race 1 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bowman Gray Stadium (0.25-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith will make his return to Front Row Motorsports this weekend in Winston Salem, NC for NASCAR’s first ever Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Smith won the 2022 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship with FRM, winning four times, including Daytona. Smith collected 14 top-five finishes, led 492 laps, won the regular season championship, and capped the season off by winning at the Phoenix Raceway season finale to capture the series championship.

Behind the wheel of the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Smith will attempt to make the main event for the second time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

This will be the first of four races for Speedy Cash, partnering with Smith at the Daytona 500, Texas Motor Speedway, and the fall event at the Kansas Speedway.

“I’m really excited to go to Bowman Gray for The Clash,” said Smith. “Los Angeles was pretty cool, but the history of “The Madhouse” and the fanbase there really makes this a unique event and a fun way to kick off the season off.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yurges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 800 stores nationwide and online.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.