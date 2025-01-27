XFINITY Series PR

Black Widow to Sponsor Daniel Dye at Talladega Superspeedway

Daytona Beach, FL – Black Widow Trucks is proud to announce its role as the primary sponsor for Daniel Dye and the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Renowned for their bold custom pickup truck upfits, Black Widow Trucks brings its high-performance spirit to one of motorsports’ most iconic venues.

Aligning with Daniel Dye Racing, Black Widow Trucks embraces the team’s competitive drive and commitment to excellence. Daniel Dye is set to demonstrate the speed and skill that make Talladega a favorite among fans, all while proudly showcasing the Black Widow Trucks brand.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Black Widow Trucks onboard our No. 10 Chevy at Talladega,” stated driver Daniel Dye. “To be able to represent such a cool company like Black Widow at such a cool racetrack is great. Last year, we finished seventh at Indy with Black Widow onboard, so hopefully, we can finish six spots better this year at Talladega.”

Daniel Dye Racing welcomes back Black Widow Trucks to its family of dedicated partners and anticipates a successful collaboration at Talladega. This partnership promises an action-packed weekend.

About Black Widow Trucks
Black Widow Trucks designs and engineers premium truck packages that enhance style, performance, and capability. With meticulous craftsmanship, Black Widow Trucks creates head-turning vehicles that stand out on the road. For more information, visit www.blackwidowtrucks.com.

