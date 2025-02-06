Tibbetts Lumber Returns to Sponsor Boyd for Third NASCAR Season

Mooresville, NC (February 6, 2025) – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Veteran Driver and Team Owner, Spencer Boyd confirmed today that Tibbetts Lumber will be back as an anchor sponsor in 2025. Tibbetts Lumber will also be the primary sponsor for the Freedom Racing Enterprises No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado in the ‘Fresh From Florida 250’ and marks their third season with Boyd.

Tibbetts Lumber made their debut with Boyd during the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

“Long-term partners mean so much to me,” commented Boyd. “It becomes more than a marketing program when the years go by, and we’ve become like family. Without getting too sentimental, we are very much looking forward to this race in Tibbetts home state of Florida. Our superspeedway truck was good to us last year and we did some tinkering in the off-season to get it where we want it to be. It seems the talent in the truck series keeps getting better and better, so this will be one the fans won’t want to miss!”

Boyd enters his sixth full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and his second as Driver/Owner for Freedom Racing Enterprises.

Russ Hallenbeck, CEO and Vice-Chairman of Tibbetts Lumber remarked, “Daytona has always been a huge weekend for our company. It’s an opportunity for us to bring our employees and customers out to enjoy each other’s company with the backdrop of the world’s most iconic racetrack. Being partnered with Spencer has elevated the experience for us and we are truly grateful for the relationship. There will be a sea of Tibbetts orange cheering him on from the stands as that beautiful No. 76 takes on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway!”

Headquartered in the Tampa Bay area since 1949 with 12 locations throughout Florida, Tibbetts designs and manufactures wood roof and floor trusses, lumber and building materials, custom interior and exterior doors, millwork, siding, windows, and offers installation services.

The new team brings back the familiar number 76 for Boyd and a bright orange paint scheme that won’t be missed on the high banks of Daytona.

You can watch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the Fresh From Florida 250 race at Daytona International Speedway on FS1 on February 14, 2025. Catch Spencer in the Tibbetts Lumber No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado and all the Daytona 500 weekend action on the FOX family of channels.