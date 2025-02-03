NASCAR Cup PR

RCR NCS Race Recap: Bowman Gray Stadium

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Fight Hard in LCQ; Come Up One Spot Short of Advancing at Bowman Gray Stadium

“What a wild last chance qualifier race tonight at Bowman Gray Stadium. I felt like we had to be as aggressive as possible to get our Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet into the Clash. We put ourselves in a good position with running third at the end, and I thought our only shot to make a move was when the No. 5 started to run down the No. 21. I managed the tires throughout the run, but we lacked forward drive and needed a little more overall. I wish we would have been in the main feature for a lot of reasons. My grandfather and everyone at RCR work so hard, and this place is special to our family. It sucks to be the first one out, but we learned a lot that can be applied in the future.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Earn Top-15 Finish in the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

“The overall event at Bowman Gray Stadium was a good one, but it wasn’t the result we wanted for our zone Chevrolet team. At the start of the feature, the car was plowing tight and wouldn’t turn. We got spun around and ended up going two laps down before the halfway break. Randall (Burnett) and the No. 8 guys made adjustments during the break, and when we went back green, it was the best the car had felt. It was doing what it needed to do. With the help of a couple cautions, we got back on the lead lap and worked our way up to 15th at the checkered.” -Kyle Busch

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

