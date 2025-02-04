NASCAR Track News

Jake Owen to Perform NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend Concert Presented by Raymer Oil

  • Multi-platinum country music sensation Jake Owen will take the stage Saturday night, May 17 for a 90-minute concert following the All-Star Race Heat Races and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.
  • The infield concert is free for all Saturday and Sunday All-Star Race weekend ticket holders; NASCAR All-Star Race weekend tickets can be purchased online at northwilkesborospeedway.com.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Feb. 4, 2025) – NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend will feature a “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” on Saturday, May 17, when Jake Owen takes the stage for an infield concert presented by Raymer Oil at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Named a “country-grounded odyssey” (Billboard Magazine), Owen has become a country music mainstay with his career a boasting collection of gold and platinum records, 10 No. 1 singles and more than 2.5 billion U.S. on-demand streams. The chart-topping superstar and ACM (Academy of Country Music) award winner is signatured by his laid-back style and hit recordings such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You” and “The One That Got Away.”

“I am excited to be part of the NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway,” Owen said. “Some of my favorite shows have been when we get to hang out with race fans; we’re gonna bring our party to the North Carolina foothills in May!”

The Raymer Oil-presented concert is free for all Saturday and Sunday ticket-holders and promises to keep the energy rocking after an afternoon of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Cup Series racing at one of the sport’s most iconic venues. The infield concert will follow the conclusion of the All-Star Heat Races which set the lineups for Sunday’s main events. Fans will enjoy Owen’s signature sound under the lights and be able to move from the grandstands to the infield to catch the show.

THE SCHEDULE:

Saturday, May 17: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series kicks off the action with Truck Series qualifying prior to 250 laps of tailgate-tangling excitement. Next, the intensity ramps up with two thrilling NASCAR All-Star heat races, setting the lineup for Sunday’s main event. To close out the night, Jake Owen takes the stage for a spectacular 90-minute concert presented by Raymer Oil.

Sunday, May 18: NASCAR All-Star Race day kicks off with the ground-pounding NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, before the All-Star Open locks the final challengers into the biggest all-star event in sports – the NASCAR All-Star Race, where one driver will drive away with a $1 million dollar prize.

Race formats and a complete weekend schedule will be released at a later date.

TICKETS:

Owen’s post-race concert presented by Raymer Oil is free for all NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend Saturday or Sunday ticket-holders. To purchase All-Star Race Weekend tickets, fans can shop online at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

