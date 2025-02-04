Richard Petty, Sugarlands Team for Limited Edition Roaming Man Whiskey Release

Super limited batch available at select retailers beginning February 13

RANDLEMAN, N.C. – (February 4, 2025) – Seven-time Cup Series Champion Richard Petty and Sugarlands Distilling Company, a family-owned, award-winning craft distillery, today announced an exclusive partnership to release a limited-edition version of Sugarlands’ renowned Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey commemorating Richard Petty’s legendary career.

This special Roaming Man release will feature Petty’s signature and the iconic 43 logo on the label. The one-of-a-kind bottle will be available at Total Wine in Daytona Beach, Florida, located at 2500 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, beginning February 13. Richard Petty will sign autographs of the special Roaming Man Bottles at Total Wine Daytona Beach (2500 W International Speedway Blvd) from 1-2:30 p.m. ET on February 13. The limited-edition Richard Petty Roaming Man release will be available at additional select retailers throughout Florida and at Sugarlands’ downtown Gatlinburg distillery.

“We’re honored to work with Richard and to create something truly special for race fans,” said Patrick Sullivan, chief revenue officer at Sugarlands. “Roaming Man bottles are already highly coveted among whisky enthusiasts and we hope this bottle becomes a cherished collector’s item for fans of the King as well.”

Sugarlands has a deep relationship with Richard Petty, including a longstanding support of The Petty Family Foundation, which is dedicated to improving lives through charitable giving and uplifting communities in need. The Roaming Man release marks he first official partnership between stock car racing’s “King” and Sugarlands. The two have additional releases planned in the future.

“It’s an honor to be featured by Sugarlands and their esteemed Roaming Man collection,” said Petty. “The release at Daytona is a perfect fit. This is the place where we had a lot of success and there are a lot of special memories for our family. I can’t think of a better place to debut this partnership and celebrate those moments with our fans. Hopefully this is the first of many more releases to come.”

First released in Spring 2017, Roaming Man has developed a strong following from whiskey enthusiasts and a stellar reputation among the distilling industry. Roaming Man has won over 40 awards, including Best Whiskey in the 2019 Craft Spirits Association Awards and two Double Gold Medals at the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2021 and 2023).

About Richard Petty

An American Icon, “The King” Richard Petty is an inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee. With a stock car career that spanned five decades, Petty is NASCAR’s most successful driver with 200 wins, seven championships, and seven Daytona 500 victories. Petty has been recognized for his success with numerous elections into automotive Hall of Fames and has received accolades and awards globally. Off track, Petty has been recognized by local and state officials. In 1992, Petty was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by

President George H.W. Bush.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Founded in 2014, Sugarlands produces a full line of craft moonshines and sippin’ creams with flavors like Mark Roger’s American Peach Moonshine, Butter Pecan Sippin’ Cream, Banana Pudding Sippin’ Cream and Appalachian Apple Pie Moonshine. Sugarlands also produces Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which has won multiple prestigious spirits awards, including Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards and two Double Gold Medals at the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2021 and 2023).

In 2022, Sugarlands launched High Rock Vodka with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt. High Rock Vodka is distilled seven times and then triple-filtered using the Lincoln County Process. Made famous by Tennessee whiskeys, the Lincoln County Process uses sugar maple charcoal to smooth and mellow the finish. High Rock checks in at 88 proof, a nod to the number Earnhardt drove for a decade in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sugarlands’ downtown Gatlinburg distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year. The distillery was voted the top craft spirits distillery tasting room in America by USA TODAY 10Best and is rated as TripAdvisor’s number one thing to do in Gatlinburg and the world’s top-rated distillery experience. A proud community supporter, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated nearly $1 million to nonprofits nationwide through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarlandsShine.