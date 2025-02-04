The ‘Outrageously Dependable’ NASCAR Partnership

Interstate Batteries and Joe Gibbs Racing Embark on 34th Consecutive Season Together

DALLAS (Feb. 4, 2025) – The most tenured team partnership in all of NASCAR continues unabated in 2025. Interstate Batteries, the leading replacement battery brand in the United States, has signed a multi-year extension with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) to continue their partnership well into a fourth decade.

Interstate Batteries is JGR’s founding partner, joining the team for its NASCAR Cup Series debut in 1992. The endorsement from the “Outrageously Dependable” battery brand allowed team owner Joe Gibbs to turn his dream of a NASCAR team into reality, namely by securing the services of a future NASCAR Hall of Famer, Dale Jarrett, to drive his racecars.

“When we first began our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing in 1992, we had around 120,000 dealers comprised of service stations, garages and car dealers that sold our batteries, but we didn’t have a national reputation. Joe Gibbs Racing gave Interstate Batteries national recognition. Joe was still in the NFL and coaching in Washington, and then Dale Jarrett delivered our first win together in the first race of our second season,” said Norm Miller, Chairman Emeritus, Interstate Batteries.

“We already saw that the partnership was working during our inaugural season together, but that 1993 Daytona 500 win really put Interstate Batteries on the map. It helped us secure national accounts because we had strong name recognition among consumers. That recognition remains true to this day as we enter our 73rd year delivering outrageously dependable batteries.”

In 2025, it is perennial championship contender Christopher Bell who will carry the signature green colors of Interstate Batteries on his No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE in four NASCAR Cup Series races, while Ty Gibbs will augment those races with an Interstate Batteries race of his own June 1 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Bell kicks off Interstate Batteries’ 2025 campaign in the 67th running of the Daytona 500 Feb. 16 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The Interstate Batteries green machine returns with Bell March 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and May 4 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth before Bell brings Interstate Batteries branding back in the NASCAR Cup Series season finale Nov. 2 at Phoenix Raceway.

“Our customers are the backbone of our success at Interstate Batteries, and our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing is a great avenue to strengthen our relationships with them on and off the track,” said Lain Hancock, President and CEO, Interstate Batteries. “Our ‘Outrageously Dependable’ mantra speaks to our tenure with JGR and our long-time customers, and no one enjoys seeing the color green wave on another NASCAR season more than all of us at Interstate Batteries.”

Interstate Batteries helped launch JGR and, in their 33 years of partnership, JGR has won five NASCAR Cup Series championships and scored 214 Cup Series victories, a number that includes four Daytona 500s. All of JGR’s firsts – first win with Jarrett in the 1993 Daytona 500, first pole with Bobby Labonte on April 21, 1995 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, and first championship with Labonte in 2000 – have come with Interstate Batteries as the primary sponsor.

“We wouldn’t be where we are as a race team without the support from our founding partner, Interstate Batteries,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “To think we’re now well into our fourth decade together speaks to how special our partnership has been and the relationships we’ve built with everyone at Interstate Batteries. I’ll be forever grateful to Norm and Tommy Miller, who gave us a chance when we didn’t have a building, cars or even employees. We are blessed to continue to work with great people like Lain (Hancock) and his entire team. There are few partnerships that have stood the test of time like Joe Gibbs Racing and Interstate Batteries.”

Gibbs, along with five of the drivers who have raced for JGR since its inception in 1992, have been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Jarrett was ushered into the Hall in 2014. Gibbs, Labonte and Tony Stewart were enshrined together as part of the Class of 2020. Matt Kenseth, a JGR driver for five years, was enshrined in 2023, and Carl Edwards, a JGR driver for two seasons, earned enshrinement this year.

About Joe Gibbs Racing:

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR Xfinity Series teams, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, North Carolina, and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top-10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four Xfinity Series driver championships and six Xfinity Series owners’ championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event.

About Interstate Batteries:

For more than 70 years, Interstate Batteries® has powered people down roads, trails and waterways and businesses to succeed. Best known for its starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) batteries, this product has been under car hoods since 1952, each one backed by the company’s service, quality and value. Interstate All Battery Center® provides portable power in both retail and commercial markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Interstate Batteries is an industry leader in recycling efforts, as well as a global leader in safe lead handling practices. Guided by a set of common values, the company’s purpose is to glorify God and enrich lives while delivering the most trustworthy source of power to the world. For more information, visit www.InterstateBatteries.com.