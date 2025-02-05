Zack Mitchell and Coltman Farms Racing planning ambitious 2025 schedule

MAYSVILLE, Ga. (Feb. 5, 2025) – Zack Mitchell and Coltman Farms Racing are set to embark upon an ambitious 2025 season that includes a championship pursuit and several marquee events.

Mitchell, who joined Coltman Farms Racing late in the 2024 season, will chase the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series championship in addition to competing in several regional and national events.

“We’re planning on doing a lot of racing this year,” said Mitchell. “We’re focused on the Hunt the Front championship this year, but we’re going to go the extra mile and compete in as many big events as we can. We’re also going to hit several of the big national events when our schedule allows for it.

“The entire Coltman Farms Racing team is excited to hit the ground running this year. Our goal is to win a championship and as many races as we can.”

Mitchell contested the full Hunt the Front schedule in 2024, winning three times and finishing the year ranked fourth in the standings. Two of his three wins came late in the year after joining Coltman Farms Racing, a sign that bigger things could be in store for 2025.

“Zack exhibits all the characteristics of a what we want in a hero and driver on and off the track,” said Coltman Farms Racing owner Brett Coltman. “Although we are focused on winning the Hunt the Front championship, we are also equally focused on competing in national races and Crown Jewels. I feel Zack and our team can be competitive at any track in the country.”

Mitchell and Coltman Farms Racing will kick off their busy season this week at Georgia’s Screven Motor Speedway during Winter Freeze XV before heading to Florida to join teammate Tanner English to compete in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series events during the DIRTcar Nationals at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park.

The team also plans to compete in several Southern Nationals Series events and all the major events at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway. The opening race of the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series season is scheduled for March 8 at Tennessee’s I-75 Raceway.

“I’ve never been part of a team like Coltman Farms Racing,” said Mitchell, who recently became a father for the first time. “Brett Coltman has built his race team like a family. I’m thrilled to drive for him and I’m excited to go chase a championship and score some wins for this team.

“I think the possibilities are endless. We showed a lot of speed at the end of the year and we have worked hard during the off season to make sure we carry the same momentum into 2025.”

About Coltman Farms Racing

Coltman Farms Racing is a dirt Super Late Model team owned by Brett Coltman that operates house cars for drivers Tanner English and Zack Mitchell. He also sponsors several drivers, including Ricky Thornton Jr., Brandon Overton, Max Blair, Carson Ferguson, Payton Freeman, Sam Seawright, Benji Hicks and Donald McIntosh, among others. Coltman Farms Racing is also heavily involved in grassroots racing, serving as the title and presenting sponsor of several regional and national touring series as well as many of motorsports broadcasts.

About McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing (MPM) focuses on assisting up-and-coming race car drivers with career advancement and promotion. McCallister Precision Marketing helps drivers build confidence in front of and behind the camera, giving them the tools they need to advance to the next level. The company also provides companies with a strategic plan for their sales, marketing and promotional needs. We believe in building positive relationships with our clients so that we may provide them with the most professional, yet personal guidance they need, in order to achieve their racing goals. Our clients include race car drivers, race team owners, companies and racing series’. We also work closely with charities and charity events. For more information on McCallister Precision Marketing, visit www.MarketWithMPM.com.