Miscellaneous
Photo by Kindel Media at pexels.com

Troubleshooting EV Charging Problems: Three Key Things to Check

By SM
4 Minute Read

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming a common sight on UK roads, with more than 1.2 million registered EVs in the country—up from just 98,000 in 2019 (The Times). But while EVs are praised for their efficiency and sustainability, charging issues remain a major frustration for many drivers.

If you’ve ever pulled up to a charging station only to find that your EV refuses to charge, you’re not alone. Whether it’s a home charger failing to power up, a public charger that keeps disconnecting, or AC CHARGING running at a snail’s pace, these problems are more common than you might think.

Before you call an electrician or assume your charger is broken, it’s worth checking a few key things. In most cases, the fix is simple—something you can sort out yourself. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Check the Basics: Power, Connections & Cables

It sounds obvious, but the simplest problems are often the ones people overlook. If your EV isn’t charging, start by making sure the basics are all in order:

Is the charger plugged in securely? Sometimes, the cable isn’t fully inserted, or the connection is loose. Make sure everything is properly connected before trying anything else.

Has a fuse tripped? If you’re using a home charger, check your fuse box. EV chargers pull a lot of power, and if your circuit breaker trips, the charger won’t work until you reset it.

Are the cables and ports in good condition? Damaged charging cables, dirty connectors, or worn-out plugs can interrupt charging. Look for any visible wear and tear, and if something looks off, try a different cable before assuming the problem is bigger than it is.

A Manchester driver recently had an issue where his charger kept cutting out. He assumed the worst, thinking the entire unit was faulty. Turns out, it was just a frayed charging cable. A quick replacement, and he was back on the road (Cita EV).

2. Software & Compatibility Glitches

Sometimes, the issue isn’t with your charger at all—it’s with the software running your EV or charging unit. Many modern chargers and electric vehicles rely on firmware updates to fix bugs and improve compatibility. If you haven’t updated yours in a while, that could be the reason your car won’t charge properly.

What you can do:

Check for software updates: Log into your EV manufacturer’s app or check your charger’s settings to see if an update is available. Some chargers automatically update, while others need manual intervention.

Try another charging station: If you’re at a public charger and it’s not working, move to another one. Sometimes, certain chargers just don’t play well with specific EV models.

Restart your EV and charger: A simple reset can clear out minor software glitches that cause charging issues. It’s the classic “turn it off and on again” trick, but it works more often than you’d think.

A Birmingham EV owner found that his car was charging painfully slow at home. He updated the charger’s firmware, and suddenly, everything was back to full speed (Cita EV).

3. Temperature Can Make or Break Charging Speeds

One thing many EV owners don’t realise is that weather can seriously impact charging performance. If your car charges fine most of the time but slows down or cuts out occasionally, temperature could be the issue.

In hot weather:

  • Overheating chargers shut down automatically to prevent damage. If your home charger is in direct sunlight all day, try moving it to a shaded spot.
  • Some EVs limit charging speeds when the battery gets too hot. If your charging slows down in the summer, this could be why.

In cold weather:

  • Batteries charge much slower in freezing conditions. Some EVs even refuse to charge if the battery is too cold.
  • Pre-conditioning (warming up the battery before plugging in) can speed up charging dramatically in winter. If your EV has this feature, use it before charging in cold temperatures.

A London driver found that his charger kept shutting off mid-session during last summer’s heatwave. After moving it to a cooler, shaded area, the issue disappeared (Cita EV).

When to Call a Professional

If you’ve checked everything above and your EV still won’t charge properly, it might be time to bring in an expert. Here’s when you should call for professional help:

You smell burning or see sparks when plugging in – This could indicate a serious electrical fault. Stop using the charger immediately.

Your charger keeps overheating and shutting down – If this happens often, there may be an issue with your home’s wiring or the charger itself.

Your home’s electrical system isn’t up to scratch – If your wiring is old, it may not be able to handle an EV charger’s power demand. A qualified electrician can check this for you.

Final Thoughts

EV charging issues can be frustrating, but most of the time, the fix is easier than you think. Before you start worrying about expensive repairs or faulty equipment, run through the basics:

Check your power supply, cables, and connections
Make sure your EV and charger are up to date
Consider how temperature might be affecting charging

If none of that solves the problem, then it’s time to bring in a professional. But in most cases, a quick reset, a firmware update, or even just plugging things in properly is enough to get things working again.

No one likes a charging headache, but with a little troubleshooting, you can get back on the road in no time.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
How Rideshare Accidents Are Different from Regular Car Accidents
Next article
How to Use Corporate Incentives to Promote Employee Benefits with Tesla Model 3 Novated Lease

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium photo collage
04:30
Video thumbnail
Chase Sexton Back On Top with Glendale Supercross Victory
04:03
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott dominates for first Clash victory at Bowman Gray
04:13
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott claims pole position for 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray
01:22

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Jimmie Johnson and Marty Smith Team Up for New SiriusXM Podcast

Official Release -
SiriusXM announced today that seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion driver Jimmie Johnson and veteran journalist and best-selling author Marty Smith are teaming up for a new SiriusXM podcast, “Never Settle.”
Read more

How to Use Corporate Incentives to Promote Employee Benefits with Tesla Model 3 Novated...

SM -
Explore corporate incentives with Tesla Model 3 novated lease to enhance employee benefits. Visit our blog for insights.
Read more

SWAMP RAT ALLEY IS BACK AT AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA GATORNATIONALS WITH 4 HISTORIC...

Official Release -
Returning for a third year, the special “Swamp Rat Alley,” featuring historic cars from legendary “Big Daddy” Don Garlits
Read more

Rette Jones Racing Inks Kyle Steckly to Multiyear Agreement 

Official Release -
Rette Jones Racing confirmed today the signing of second-generation driver Kyle Steckly to a multiyear developmental contract that will keep the Milverton, Ontario, Canada native with the team for the foreseeable future.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category