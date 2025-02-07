Risky Roads on the East Coast of the US: Five Dangerous Intersections and Highways

When we think of traveling to the states of the East Coast, we think of scenic beauty, vibrant cultures and cities, and its interconnected highway structures. However, despite its allure, the East Coast is more dangerous than it appears, hosting many roads with a staggeringly high accident rate.

In this article, we highlight some of the riskiest roads on the East Coast, helping you stay vigilant and prepared while driving through these high-risk areas.

Unfortunately, even the most cautious drivers can find themselves in an accident. Florida, for instance, experiences heavy traffic and frequent crashes, making legal assistance crucial for those involved. If you ever find yourself in such a situation, consulting a Florida car accident lawyer can help you navigate the complexities of insurance claims and liability.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the most dangerous roads in Florida so you can be well-prepared before your next trip to this state.

Interstate 95

Interstate 95 (I-95) is an extensive highway that stretches from Maine to Miami, Florida. Due to its connections to Jacksonville and Washington, D.C., it is one of the busiest roads and is also subject to various weather conditions. This road density, alongside the unpredictable weather conditions, which can include torrential rain, snowfall, and ice, makes it easily the most dangerous place to drive.

I-95 Statistics

Total Accidents: Nearly 50,000 accidents per year, including both fatal and non-fatal.

Nearly 50,000 accidents per year, including both fatal and non-fatal. Fatalities: 284 in 2019.

284 in 2019. Main Contributing Factors: Extremely heavy traffic, weather, and high volume of semi-trucks. Dense urban populations (Miami, D.C., etc.) result in significant rear-end collisions during rush hour.

Florida’s Turnpike

The Florida Turnpike is a long stretch of toll roads running from Miami to the Georgia border. This road is known for its high-speed limits and drivers who are prone to aggressive behaviors. While the road is well maintained, it is subject to density and weather effects, such as fog, that contribute to the number of car accidents.

Exit 140 on Interstate 81 (I-81)

While I-81 is its own beast regarding car accidents, this specific exit is prone to a significant number of them. Located near Roanoke, Virginia, this intersection is prone to dangerous weather conditions and traffic density.

This intersection has around 12 fatal crashes and over 500 non-fatal accidents annually. The main contributing factors are its poor visibility, high volume of semi-trucks, and frequent sudden slowdowns. VDOT has been working on this specific intersection to alleviate the issues since 2016.

Route 301

While not as widely known as I-95 or I-81, route 301 runs through many southeastern states, including Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. It is long and passes through many rural areas where drivers may not be as vigilant.

Accident statistics will be like those of I-95 but diminished due to its lower popularity. However, due to the large number of intersections on the road, such as US 41 in Sarasota, Florida, or US 280 in Claxton, Georgia, small accidents can be a common occurrence. The main causes of collisions are improper signaling, high speeds, and weather conditions.

US Route 1 and US Route 9 Intersection (East Windsor, New Jersey)

Similarly, exit 140 on I-80 this intersection is notorious for its high collision rate. Annually this intersection sees around 200 per year, including both fatal and non-fatal, and includes a short list of fatal pedestrian-related accidents.

The main contributors to this intersection’s danger are its congestion, improperly maintained signage and markers, and proximity to foot-traffic areas such as shopping centers and residential neighborhoods.

Conclusion

Whether driving in a densely populated area such as Florida or a rural road in Virginia, the risk of car accidents on the East Coast is ever-present. If you find yourself on any of the highways or intersections listed in this article, remember to be extra vigilant unless you plan on seeking a car accident lawyer soon.

Remember to obey traffic laws and practice defensive driving every day. These are the best ways to keep yourself and others safe while driving.