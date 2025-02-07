Flying Lizard Motorsports Continues Nissan Z NISMO GT4 Customer Team for 2025

PHOENIX, Ariz., (February 6, 2025) – As Flying Lizard Motorsports embarks on its 2025 race season preparations and settles into its new state-of-the-art facility in Phoenix, Arizona, the team proudly continues its Nissan Z NISMO GT4 program for the upcoming season.

This marks the next step in Flying Lizard’s GT4 journey, as the team builds on a successful inaugural season with the Nissan Z NISMO GT4 in 2024. After two decades of competing with various manufacturers and achieving 24 championship titles, the Lizard’s first season with Nissan machinery was highlighted by impressive performances from drivers Damir Hot and Rodrigo Baptista. Campaigning the No. 5 Nissan Z NISMO GT4 backed by Applewood Auto Group, the team secured three podium finishes in the highly competitive Pirelli GT4 America series and four podium finishes in the GT America Powered by AWS, showcasing their ability to adapt and excel with the new platform, improving with every race.

“We are excited to get the 2025 season underway,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Last year, we had a very strong showing with the new Nissan Z NISMO GT4 securing multiple podium finishes. This car has so much potential, and we have been working hard this winter. As part of our Nissan Z NISMO GT4 program, we’ve worked closely with NISMO to optimize the car during winter testing. The team at NISMO have been great to work with, and we look forward to continued growth and success this year.”

As Flying Lizard Motorsports and Nissan Motorsports (NISMO) take this next step together, both organizations are looking forward to a successful future.

“As we kick off this new season with Flying Lizard Motorsports in the SRO GT4 category, I am excited about the journey ahead,” said Michael Carcamo, program director, Sports Cars, NISMO Cars and Motorsports, Nissan Motor Corporation. “Our collaboration continues to showcase the Nissan Z NISMO GT4 in competitive racing, and with Flying Lizard’s rich history, we are looking forward to another strong season.”

Flying Lizard’s ongoing collaboration with NISMO includes technical and development support, helping the team continue refining and improving its performance. This announcement solidifies the return of the No. 5 Nissan Z NISMO GT4 to the SRO America paddock. For its 2025 racing programs, the team will again compete in the Pirelli GT4 America series with Damir Hot and Rodrigo Baptista and will also enter a car for Hot in the GT America championship’s GT4 class. The team is aiming for another strong campaign in both championships, determined to capitalize on the momentum built last season.

Flying Lizard’s collaboration with Nissan extends beyond the racetrack, offering new opportunities for fan engagement, including select dealership activations, race-day experiences and driver meet-and-greets. Additionally, Flying Lizard Motorsports will expand its merchandise offerings to include Nissan-branded gear in their online store, giving fans another avenue to support the brand.

With a legacy of success and an ongoing collaboration with NISMO, Flying Lizard Motorsports is ready to take on the challenges of the 2025 season and continue its tradition of delivering excellence both on and off the track.

For more information on Flying Lizard Motorsports, including the latest updates and merchandise, visit lizardms.com.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

Apex Motor Club

Apex Motor Club is Arizona’s premier motorsports club located just 35 miles southwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and the only private motorsports club located within a major metropolitan area. APEX is the ultimate country club for automotive enthusiasts where car culture, racing and country club lifestyles converge. Enjoy an hour of track time in your latest acquisition, drive off track, into your privately-owned garage and join like- minded enthusiasts in the clubhouse for food, beverages, and activities.

APEX Motor Club features only the best in racing technology. The APEX phase one track is a 2.27-mile circuit with an additional 2.15-mile circuit in phase 2, beginning construction in 2023. APEX is paved using the latest techniques and premium materials, creating the smoothest and most durable racing surface, rarely found on most race tracks.

Furthermore, APEX incorporated extensive run off and installed an LED flag-lighting system to offer members a premium and safe racing atmosphere.

APEX has something for everyone from world-class racing circuits to private collection tours, as well as a clubhouse with amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, restaurant and more. The APEX experience offers everything from the APEX Academy, which not only teaches members their new track, but provides the fundamentals in performance driving techniques, to private one-on-one coaching with industry experts and racing professionals. In addition, APEX features on-site fueling and offers concierge-level service for preparing your vehicle prior to as well as during lapping and racing sessions. The APEX off-track experience is just as valuable! APEX members enjoy special invitations to a variety of unique experiences throughout the valley and country all year long.

Website: www.apexmotorclub.com.