LARIS MOTORSPORTS INSURANCE CAJUN NHRA SPORTSNATIONALS BACK AT NO PROBLEM RACEWAY AS PART OF MASSIVE WEEKEND

BELLE ROSE, La. (Feb. 7, 2025) – The Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals, a prestigious race for drivers in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, is back at No Problem Raceway in 2025 and will be bigger than ever, as an incredible double-divisional kicks off the March 12-16 mega weekend at No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose, La.

Tickets are on sale for fans and registration is now open for racers to be part of a historic weekend. Hundreds of sportsman racers from every NHRA division will be in attendance, with racing taking place across eight categories. More than $150,000 in prize money and contingency payouts will be available as part of the epic event at No Problem Raceway, which will feature a unique and memorable atmosphere full of the distinct Cajun culture.

“We’re excited to showcase the best of Division 4 racing at this historic event and we look forward to providing an unparalleled experience for our racers and fans at the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun SPORTSnationals,” No Problem Raceway Owner Nelson Hoyos said. “This is such a special event for us and we were so happy to see it return last season after a 10-year hiatus. We look forward to an even bigger and better event this year with four days of incredible racing and an experience that really showcases Louisiana’s distinct culture.

“No Problem Raceway is thrilled to host this marquee event that celebrates the amazing racers and race teams, and we’re determined to make this a special event for everyone involved.”

The divisional event kicks off the week on Wednesday and Thursday, leading into the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun SPORTSnationals. The SPORTSnats will include a Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car regional event as well, which will feature the return of Louisiana legend and three-time world champion Angelle Sampey, who is racing in the Top Alcohol ranks.

The event will include racer appreciation meals all weekend, including the popular Cajun cuisine and hospitality from the Hoyos family at No Problem Raceway and the Laris family. Of course, the racing will be action-packed and a Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals victory has always been a major accomplishment for any driver, with winners receiving a one-of-a-kind copper Wally. The event will also be streamed for free on NHRA.tv and the NHRA YouTube page.

Title sponsor Laris Motorsports Insurance has been involved in drag racing for more than six decades, and with more than 80 years in the insurance industry, they boast a wealth of experience, creating the first insurance policy for racers by racers. Their policy provides broad coverage and with an experienced staff well-versed in drag racing, they are able to provide customized solutions to protect a customer’s racing investment.

“We’re excited to bring back the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun SPORTSnationals at No Problem Raceway,” Laris Motorsports Insurance President/Owner Holden Laris said. “This year, we’re boiling over 1,000 pounds of crawfish, while having live music, great food, and drinks all while enjoying an incredible weekend of racing. Last year was a blast, and we’re expecting an even bigger turnout this year. Don’t miss out on the action we hope to see you there!”

Click here to purchase tickets or to register for the event. For more information about Laris Motorsports Insurance and to get a quote, please visit here. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, please visit www.nhra.com.

