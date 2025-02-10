NHRA SET TO CELEBRATE 40 YEARS OF EXCITEMENT AT FIREBIRD MOTORSPORTS PARK DURING NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

40th annual “Duel in the Desert” will also include first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge of the 2025 NHRA season

PHOENIX (Feb. 10, 2025) – In 40 days, it will be time to celebrate four decades of incredible NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series action at revitalized Firebird Motorsports Park, as the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals will take place March 21-23 at the fan-favorite facility.

For 40 years, the NHRA Arizona Nationals has been a must-see early-season race, providing incredible performances and recording-breaking runs for some of the most passionate fans on the NHRA tour. Fans and race teams can also look forward to some impressive improvements at the facility, including a freshly repaved dragstrip for the standout event in 2025.

The “Duel in the Desert” remains a major highlight on the NHRA circuit as all the top stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock will compete on one of NHRA’s biggest stages. It starts with two qualifying sessions on both Friday and Saturday, leading into eliminations on Sunday at the historic venue.

On a weekend loaded with celebrations for the 40th annual race, the Phoenix event will also feature the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge of the 2025 season. The popular specialty program, which brings bonus points, a bonus purse and competitive racing to Saturday qualifying, will feature the semifinalists of the season-opener in Gainesville with plenty on the line. Tony Schumacher, J.R. Todd and Erica Enders each collected Mission Challenge wins in their respective categories last year.

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) all claimed wins at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in 2024, with Prock and Anderson both finishing the year as world champions. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23.

Langdon, a former Top Fuel champion, earned his first win last season when he defeated Justin Ashley in the Phoenix final. Langdon finished fourth in the points standings and if he wants to earn a second Phoenix title, he’ll need to get past the 2024 reigning champion Antron Brown, who is a three-time Firebird Motorsports Park winner. Other contenders to watch will be former champs Doug Kalitta, Clay Millican and Brittany Force, as well as 2024 Rookie of the Year Tony Stewart.

Prock’s Phoenix triumph marked his first career NHRA Funny Car win. From there, Prock was dominant in 2024, rolling to eight wins on the season and his first world championship. Prock also earned a record-breaking 15 No. 1 qualifier positions in 2024 for John Force Racing, including the Phoenix race. The Funny Car field continues to be packed with talent, including Prock’s John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman as well as former champions Matt Hagan and Ron Capps.

Anderson earned his sixth world championship at the NHRA Finals in a winner-take-all final over his KB Titan teammate Dallas Glenn. The 2024 NHRA Arizona Nationals also featured that same matchup, with Anderson again earning the win. Other Pro Stock stars competing in Phoenix include Elite Motorsports teammates Aaron Stanfield, six-time champion of Erica Enders and five-time champ of Jeg Coughlin Jr.

The NHRA Arizona Nationals also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and the Legends Nitro Series. Fans can also expect exciting performances from Team “Muy Caliente” and Curt White “Iceman” in their Jet Cars.

Fans will also be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions, music and much more. Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final thrilling experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere of interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2 and 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 21, and the final two rounds on Saturday, March 22 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets to the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park by visiting www.nhra.com/tickets. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

