Jake Garcia returns to ThorSport Racing for 2025 Truck season

ThorSport Racing revealed that Jake Garcia will be returning to the organization for a second full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign in 2025.

The 19-year-old Garcia from Monroe, Georgia, will retain driving responsibilities of ThorSport’s No. 13 Ford F-150 entry. In addition, Quanta Services will be returning to serve as his primary sponsor. The news comes as Garcia is coming off a 2024 Truck Series campaign with ThorSport, where he notched two top-10 results, his first 44 laps led, an average-finishing result of 19.2 and finished in 17th place in the final driver’s standings.

Garcia, the reigning All American 400 winner and a former champion of the Southern Super Series, made his Truck Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in June 2022. Driving the No. 35 McAnally-Hilgemann (MHR) Racing Chevrolet entry, Garcia finished 29th despite starting 21st. He would make four additional Truck starts for the remainder of the 2022 season. The following season, Garcia campaigned in his first full-time stint in the Truck Series with MHR. Despite missing the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway due to age restrictions, he proceeded to record three top-five results, nine top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 14.0. After notching a career-best runner-up finish in the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway, he finished in 14th place in the final standings.

Through 50 career starts in the Truck Series to date, Garcia has racked up three top-five results, 11 top-10 results, 44 laps led and an average-finishing result of 17.3 as he strives to both achieve his first series victory and make his first Playoffs in 2025.

Entering the 2025 season, Garcia will be paired with crew chief Jeriod Prince, the latter of whom has called 124 Truck events as a crew chief. This past season, Prince worked atop the No. 88 ThorSport Ford pit box for three-time series champion Matt Crafton, who ended up in 14th place in the driver’s standings. Previously, Prince was a crew chief for Ben Rhodes and the No. 99 Ford team for the first 12 events on the 2023 schedule, where the duo won at Charlotte Motor Speedway, before he was reassigned to Crafton’s No. 88 team.

With his plans for the upcoming season set, Jake Garcia’s 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is scheduled to commence next Friday, February 14, at Daytona International Speedway for the Fresh From Florida 250. The event’s broadcast time is slated to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.