Go Bowling Partners with McDowell, Spire Motorsports for Great American Race

Partnership to Include Daytona Truck Race, Watkins Glen International

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 10, 2025) – In bowling circles, a turkey accounts for three strikes in a row.

Today, Spire Motorsports and Go Bowling combined for a collective turkey of their own when both organizations revealed that Go Bowling will serve as Michael McDowell’s primary sponsor in a trio of races in 2025, beginning with a pair of events at the World Center of Racing.

Go Bowling will serve as the primary sponsor for the 2021 Daytona 500 winner in the 67th running of the Great American Race.

Additionally, Go Bowling will be showcased as the primary partner for McDowell and the No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night’s season-opening Fresh from Florida 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. Later this season, Go Bowling will return to McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series annual visit to Watkins Glen International at the August 10 Go Bowling at Glen.

Bowling is the No. 1 participatory sport in America with more than 60 million people taking to the lanes and bowling centers all over America each year.

“It’s awesome to have a new partnership at Spire Motorsports with Go Bowling and it’s a program that fits me very well,” said McDowell. “Bowling is a family-friendly activity and one my whole family really enjoys. My wife and I just took our kids bowling last week and I can promise you, we had a ball. Bowling is something that we love to do as a family but we’re also looking forward to getting on the racetrack in Daytona and later this year at Watkins Glen. We’re looking forward to three exciting races where we think we have a shot to win each time out and we are very thankful to have Go Bowling as a partner.”

McDowell, a native of Glendale, Ariz., is a veteran of 501 NCS starts and a two-time race winner. He made his NCS debut in 2008 and has since recorded six pole positions, 11 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes in NASCAR’s premier division.

In 13 Daytona 500 starts, McDowell has earned one win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes. In 27 total starts on the famed 2.5-mile high-banked tri-oval, he has secured three top fives, eight top 10s and paced the field for 58 laps.

The father of five spent the previous five seasons driving the No. 34 entry where he was the team’s leader in wins, starts, and top-five finishes. In addition to his victory in the 2021 Great American Race, McDowell proved his versatility with a road-course win in the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He also earned NASCAR Cup Series Playoff berths in 2021 and 2023.

While McDowell’s Cup Series resume documents over 500 starts, Friday night’s Fresh from Florida 250 will mark just his third time mixing it up in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“We’re excited to fire up this partnership with Michael McDowell and the Spire Motorsports team,” said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment and Go Bowling. “Bowling and NASCAR align perfectly. Both sports have passionate and loyal fan bases. We’re looking forward to seeing Michael competing out on the track in the No. 71 Go Bowling Chevrolet ZL1 and the No. 07 Go Bowling Chevy Silverado at Daytona. After that we’ll gear up for the road course at Watkins Glen and bowling lanes at our Go Bowling at The Glen race in August.”

The Fresh from Florida 250 from Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, February 14, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The race will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, Feb. 16 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The first of 36 races on the 2025 Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Go Bowling and Strike Ten Entertainment…

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling consumers and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America’s favorite pastimes and the nation’s number one participatory sport. Consumers visit GoBowling.com every day to find bowling centers in their communities, learn new tips and techniques to improve their game, and to access bowling promotions available at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Strike Ten Entertainment is the centralized sponsor-activation and casual bowling marketing arm of the International Bowling Campus (IBC) which includes the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) and the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA). Strike Ten Entertainment serves the entire IBC by coordinating the sponsorship activation and casual bowling marketing initiatives. For additional information please visit www.GoBowling.com or call Reese Lipe at 1-817-385-8245.

About Spire Motorsports…

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.