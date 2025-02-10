Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Event: Race 2 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

This year’s Daytona 500 will be Gragson’s fourth overall and first with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). In the “Great American Race”, Gragson has a career best finish of 9th, earning the finish in 2024 with Stewart-Haas Racing and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer.

Gragson is no stranger to success at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, averaging a 15.3 finishing position in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and even capturing the checkered flag in 2020 with JR Motorsports.

Rush Truck Centers will join Gragson and the No. 4 team for the prestigious event. Joining Gragson at FRM, the 2025 season will mark Rush Truck Center’s 16th year of NASCAR partnership. “Rush Truck Centers is proud to continue our active involvement in NASCAR with this move to FRM as the primary sponsor of Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Rush Enterprises. “We’ve been involved in racing since 2010 and have a passion for winning – in business and on the track. We see that same passion in Noah and the entire FRM team, so we are excited to be part of the storied history of the No. 4 car as we begin this new chapter in our NASCAR story,” Rush continued. Rush Truck Centers is the official truck dealer and service center for Noah Gragson and Front Row Motorsports.

Cummins joins Rush Truck Centers this weekend at Daytona. Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. From buses that transport kids to and from school to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy – the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. Learn more at cummins.com.

“I’m fired up to be back at Daytona,” said Gragson. “Finishing top 10 last year has our team motivated to push for an even better finish this season. The Clash showed us a few areas where we can improve, and as a team, we feel confident and ready to get the season started strong.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Will Cooper

Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.