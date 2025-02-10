Featured HeadlineTruck Series PR

Niece Motorsports Team Statement on Christian Rose

Salisbury, NC (February 10, 2025) – Christian Rose, who was originally scheduled to compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for Niece Motorsports, will step back from full-time competition ahead of the season opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Due to unforeseen sponsorship changes, Rose has relinquished driving duties of the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST effective immediately, but will remain associated with Niece Motorsports as he continues his pursuit of competing at the highest levels of NASCAR.

Bayley Currey will serve as the interim driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet beginning at Daytona. Current team partner, Masked Owl Technologies, has stepped up to serve as Currey’s primary partner for the season-opening race.

“Unfortunately, with the high costs associated with running a race team, we had to make this difficult business decision to keep everyone’s best interests in mind,” said Cody Efaw, General Manager of Niece Motorsports. “We would love to see Christian compete for us once funding is secured on his end, and greatly appreciate our existing partners at Masked Owl Technologies for stepping up their commitment to Bayley and our company as a whole.”

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

