Niece Motorsports Team Statement on Christian Rose

Salisbury, NC (February 10, 2025) – Christian Rose, who was originally scheduled to compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for Niece Motorsports, will step back from full-time competition ahead of the season opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Due to unforeseen sponsorship changes, Rose has relinquished driving duties of the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST effective immediately, but will remain associated with Niece Motorsports as he continues his pursuit of competing at the highest levels of NASCAR.

Bayley Currey will serve as the interim driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet beginning at Daytona. Current team partner, Masked Owl Technologies, has stepped up to serve as Currey’s primary partner for the season-opening race.

“Unfortunately, with the high costs associated with running a race team, we had to make this difficult business decision to keep everyone’s best interests in mind,” said Cody Efaw, General Manager of Niece Motorsports. “We would love to see Christian compete for us once funding is secured on his end, and greatly appreciate our existing partners at Masked Owl Technologies for stepping up their commitment to Bayley and our company as a whole.”

