Sheehan and Mike Cope Racing Confident with 2025 Trans Am Ambitions

Sebring, FLORIDA – February 10, 2025 – The 2025 CUBE3 Architecture TA2® Series, presented by Pirelli gets underway with the traditional curtain raiser at Sebring in Florida, February 20 – 23. Tom Sheehan will be back for the season with the No. 97 Vixen Cycle LTK Mustang as part of the Mike Cope Racing Team.

Among those Trans Am drivers hunting their first Championship is New Hampshire’s Tom Sheehan, who is looking to advance his position in the standings. At Sebring, 14 of the 33 cars entered in the TA2 race will be competing in the TA2 Pro Am Challenge. Tom was fast and set great pace in the Challenge in 2024 and now has his eyes firmly on the prize of a first title. Tom has previously won the Ironman award for his renowned strength and endurance and as one of the most experienced pilots in the muscle car series. We spoke to Tom in the run up to the start of the new season and he was in a typically positive mood as he and his team prepared for heading south to the Florida sunshine.

“I am grateful to be part of Trans Am and TA2,” stated Tom Sheehan. “It’s been a short off-season. Jason, Travis and Mike have been working hard getting the team ready for 2025. The whole Cope organization is tremendous. Pre-season testing was promising. I feel rejuvenated – working hard on fitness and mental strength. I am ready to compete for wins. Sebring is the first race and I am focused and believe in the mission. My job is to harvest my best results. Vixen Cycle is back and they have been a great partner. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Life is good!”

The introduction of the Pro Am Championship was welcomed by the drivers and teams in TA2 and Tom took full advantage of the new classification at the World Wide Technologies Raceway in Madison, Illinois in May where Tom scored his first win in the iconic American car series. Tom added podium finishes at Road America, Watkins Glen and Pittsburgh International Race Complex to finish the season with 834 Championship points and the P3 overall in the 2024 Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Pro Am Challenge.

Tom’s likely first taste of the track in 2025 is at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 20 with a second test scheduled for 4:20 p.m. on the same day. Tom’s No. 97 Vixen Cycle Co / LTK / Cope Mustang is in action the following day both for practice at 11:20 a.m. with qualifying in two groups later in the afternoon. The race itself is over 27 laps of a circuit Tom knows well, with the green flag schedule at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.

Follow Tom’s social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97). For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies and the line of high-quality products go to: https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com.

