Nexgen Named the Official Car Care Company of SpeedTour

CHARLOTTE (February 10, 2025) — SpeedTour is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Nexgen, which names the organization the Official Car Care Company of SpeedTour.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nexgen was originally designed for professional car detailers and supercar owners, and has been trusted in the automotive industry for more than 20 years. Five years ago, Nexgen began selling its products commercially to allow consumers to experience the pride and happiness that comes with maintaining a pristine vehicle.

The company works hard to create products that are powerful and effective, employing rigorous testing by its networks of dealers and scientists before releasing formulas to the public. Nexgen products are made in the United States from the highest-quality components available. One of the company’s best sellers is its flagship ceramic spray, which brings the results of professional ceramic coating to consumers with more than ten times the ceramic of other brands.

“Nexgen is excited to be joining SpeedTour as their Official Car Care Company for the 2025 season,” said Michael Cantrell, CEO and co-founder of Nexgen. “Cleaning your car should be faster than turning a lap, and give you the same feeling you get when you take the checkered flag. Our family of detailing products provide powerful, professional results, matching the standards that SpeedTour exemplifies. We are looking forward to being in the pits with the race teams and in the garages of the fans this year.”

“We are excited to welcome Nexgen to the SpeedTour family,” said Michael Printup, COO of Parella Motorsports Holdings, the parent company of SpeedTour. “All of our customers—competitors, spectators and car show participants—have one thing in common: a passion for cars. We believe that Nexgen offers an unmatched product to both professionals and consumers, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our paddock.”

SpeedTour returns to the track for its season-opening Sebring SpeedTour at Sebring International Raceway, February 20-23.

About Nexgen: With over 20 years in the automotive detailing industry, Nexgen’s commitment to quality is second to none. Our proprietary formulations combine professional-grade results with DIY ease of use, and set us at the summit of the industry. Whether it’s an auto soap, ceramic coating, all-purpose degreaser, or any of our groundbreaking paint correction formulas, Nexgen has become an essential component of professional detailing businesses and auto dealerships. Nexgen products are developed based on principled, scientific research and real-world R&D. After thousands of internal product tests, we then collaborate with over 1000 professional detailers, car dealerships, and supercar owners to refine our formulas. This is how we ensure the highest quality results and fastest application time prior to bringing any product to market. Because we formulate, blend, bottle, and distribute our own products in the USA, we can maintain high standards for ingredients, safety, and quality. Our collection of DIY products is designed to be simple to use without compromising quality and strength. This product line includes everything needed for cleaning, maintenance, and protection of every surface–interior and exterior–on any vehicle. With an ever-expanding catalog, Nexgen continues to bring consumer-friendly auto care products with industry-leading results. Learn more about Nexgen by visiting getnexgen.com.

About Parella Motorsports Holdings: Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) owns several major road racing series and hosts racing festivals across the United States under the SpeedTour brand name. With Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.), Ligier JS F4 Series, International GT (IGT) and Prototype Sprint Series Association presented by Hankook (PSSA), events feature a diverse range of cars, including vintage and historic racecars, modern Trans Am vehicles, open wheel and sports cars. Additionally, PMH also holds the long-term commercial rights to SCCA Pro Racing, which sanctions Trans Am, FR Americas, F4 U.S., Formula Race Promotions and Formula 2000. With 24 events on the 2025 schedule, SpeedTour will exceed 6,000 entries. Featuring elements like racing, car shows and concerts, SpeedTour events often attract more than 25,000 spectators. Many events are live streamed at SpeedTour.TV, and covered by SpeedTour Magazine. By blending tradition with innovation, the organization strives to create unparalleled experiences for drivers, teams, sponsors and spectators. For more information about PMH and its SpeedTour events, visit speedtour.net.